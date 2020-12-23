A petrol tanker laden with premium motor spirit (PMS) reportedly exploded in the early hours of Wednesday in Jebba, Moro local government area of Kwara state, The Nation is reporting.

The publication further reports that the incident claimed six lives and razed about 30 houses to the ground.

According to an eyewitness report, the petrol tanker which was travelling through Jebba town lost control and spilt its contents as it rammed into residential buildings, resulting in a huge explosion.

The Spokesperson of the State’s Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident, adding that a public statement will be issued soon.

The Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who condoled with the families of those who lost their lives and properties described the development as devastating and sad.

A statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, read:

“Tthe governor is very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of properties and farmlands.

“He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers. He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss.

“He also commends the Kwara state Fire Service and other responders for their efforts which helped to curtail the raging inferno (caused by the tanker) and minimised the loss. Once again, he condoles with the victims and their families on this very sad incident, and prays to God Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.”

