The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says February 2021 is the deadline for the installation of safety valves in petroleum tankers.

This according to the safety corps is part of efforts to curb recurring explosions across the country.

The Corp Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi made this known on Wednesday at its end of the year patrol briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Oyeyemi said the safety valves are essential to prevent tanker explosions and ensure that, “even if tanker falls, it won’t spill.”

Speaking on safety measures during the yuletide, the FRSC Boss guaranteed that the deployment of personnel to various tank farms will be extensively enforced.

He also warned motorists to avoid violations including, speed limit, overloading, dangerous driving, and illegal use of spy number plate among other violations.

He added that there situation rooms across the country and over 25,000 personnel have been deployed to cover significant routes during the yuletide.