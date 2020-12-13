Dar es Salaam — Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Karagwe Diocese Bishop Benson Bagonza said yesterday he has beefed up his security as a measure to safeguard his life after some unknown people started stalking him.

However, Kagera Regional Police Commander Revocatus Malimi told The Citizen that they had no reports that the bishop’s life was in danger because he had not reported the matter to them.

“We have no information, so we have nothing to say. It’s the first time I hear about this, and it is from you. If he decides to report the matter, we’ll take the usual steps, including investigating and observing how the matter develops,” he said.

In response, Bishop Bagonza admitted that he had not reported the matter to the police, which he said came as tip from some good Samaritans.

Bishop Bagonza revealed this to The Citizen following his tweet that had gone viral on social media. It read: “It is true that I’m not safe. There are people who seek to impress those in power by taking my life. They have camped here as they look for ways to hurt me, nobody has sent them. They believe that by doing so, they will get favours of higher authorities. I’m ready. I will not run”.

Following the message, Tundu Lissu responded: “I have known Bishop Ben Bagonza of the ELCT Diocese of the North West since 1995. Bishop Bagonza is a courageous religious leader who stands up for the truth. ‘Unknown people’ are threatening his life. I stand with Bishop Bagonza against those who threaten his life”. Dr Bagonza revealed that a few days ago he was being stalked by some unknown people who appeared to have malicious intentions against him.

Explaining further, he said the men who had been stalking him stopped after he went on social media over the incident. “At the moment the situation is calm, because as you know, I sent the message on social media last week,” he said.

“These are rogues that are accusing me of being in the opposition, which is not true, because I am not a member of any political party, my crime is that I only speak the truth as I see it,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said, he did not get a chance to see the people’s faces. Bishop Bagonza is among vocal religious leaders who often speak on public affairs without fear or hesitation which has made him popular in recent times.

Through his message that circulated on social media, and which he admitted was his, he wrote: “A person who tells the truth will be killed, the truth will remain, even if a liar dies, the lie remains”.

“Who said a prophet must be pure? Isaiah, Jeremiah, and others asked to be cleansed before being sent. No one is to be cleansed from his uncleanness. If so, defile yourself without polluting others, “wrote Dr Bagonza.