Dodoma — PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Saturday unveiled his cabinet, consisting of 23 ministers, retaining 70 per cent of politicians who served in his first term, dropping some while appointing new faces.

Announcing the cabinet line up on Saturday in Dodoma on behalf of the President, Chief Secretary John Kijazi said President Magufuli formed a new Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

In his new cabinet lineup, President Magufuli retained Mr George Mkuchika in the post of Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Jenister Mhagama in the post of Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Policy, Parliament, Employment, Youth and People with Disabilities, and Mr William Lukuvi in the docket of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development.

Others who were retained include the Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, and Education, Science and Technology Minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako.

Initially, Dr Kijazi said the President has already renamed Dr Philip Mpango and Prof Palamagamba Kabudi to retain their positions as Minister for Finance and Planning and Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation respectively.

The new appointment also retains Minister of State, President’s Office, Regional Administration and Local Government Mr Selemani Jafo, Home Affairs George Simbachawene, Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani, as well as Minerals Minister, Dotto Biteko.

Dr Kijazi said President Magufuli also reappointed his former cabinet ministers to new dockets. It includes Ummy Mwalimu who will be serving as the new Minister of State in the Vice President Office in charge of Union and Environment, and Former Industry and Trade Minister, Innocent Bashungwa who has been appointed Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports.

“The president has also appointed two Members of Parliament before appointing them to the ministerial posts,” he said. The new faces are former Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the President, Regional Administration and Local Government (Health), Dr Gwajima Doroth who is now Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

He also nominated Eng Leonard Chamriho, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport to serve in the portfolio as its Minister.

Also the president promoted former deputy minister for water Jumaa Aweso to be a full Minister in the docket. Elias Kwandikwa has also been appointed Minister for Defense and National Service.

The new faces in his cabinet, however, include Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki who has been appointed Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Development, Prof Kitila Mkumbo who has been named as Minister of State President’s Office responsible for Investment docket, Prof Adolf Mkenda who becomes Minister for Agriculture, Geofrey Mwambe, who becomes Minister of Trade and Industry, and Dr Damas Ndumbaro who becomes Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources.

According to the new list, president Magufuli also named 23 deputy ministers, with majority of new faces.

David Silinde and Patrobas Katambi were appointed deputies in the ministry of Regional Administration and Local governments and Office of the Prime Minister Policy, Parliament, Youth and Employment.

Other names and their dockets in brackets are Deogratious Ndejembi (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Dr Angelina Mabula (Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development), Eng Maryprisca Wilfred Mahundi (Water), Abdallah Ulega (Information, Arts, Culture and Sports), Tindelinanga Khamis (People with Disabilities) and Dr Godwin Mollel (Health).

The list also included Pinda Geofrey Mizengo (Constitution and Legal Affairs), Mwanaidi Ali Khamis (Finance and Planning), Kipanga Juma Omar (Education, Science and Technology). William Ole Nasha and Mary Fransis Masanja were appointed Deputies in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism and Natural Resources respectively.

The Deputy Minister for Energy is Biabato Stephen Mjwahuka while Works and Transport Deputy Minister is Eng Msonge Godfrey Kasekenya. Hussein Bashe (Agriculture), Ndulane Kumba (Minerals) Kigahe Laoneka (Industry and Trade), Khamis Hamza Khamis (Home Affairs) and Union and Environment is Mwita Waitara.

President Magufuli formed a new docket, Ministry of Communication and Information Communication Technology, appointing Dr Faustine Ndugulile the Minister and Mathew Andrew as his Deputy Minister.

They will be sworn in next week, Dr Kijazi said.