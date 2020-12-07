Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Saturday, December 05, 2020 appointed 21 cabinet ministers and 23 deputies in the appointment announced by Chief Secretary John Kijazi.
November 13, this year, Dr Magufuli re-appointed Prof Palamagamba Kabudi and Dr Philip Mpango into the Foreign and International Relations as well as Finance and Planning dockets respectively. The cabinet has a total of 23 ministers.
In the appointment, Dr Magufuli nominated two MPs before assigning them ministerial jobs.
MINISTERS
Defence and National Service- Elias Kwandikwa
President’s Office Good Governance and Public Services-George Mkuchika
Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-William Lukuvi
Water -Jumaa Aweso
Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Innocent Bashungwa
Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled)-Jenista Mhagama
Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly-Dr Gwajima Dorothy (Nominated MP)
President’s Office Investment-Prof Kitila Mkumbo
Constitutional and Legal Affairs-Dr Mwigulu Nchemba
Finance and Planning-Dr Philipo Mpango
Education, Science and Technology-Prof Joyce Ndalichako
Foreign and East African Cooperation-Prof Palamagamba Kabudi
Livestock and Fisheries-Mashimba Ndaki
Natural Resources and Tourism- Dr Damas Ndumbaro
President’s Office Regional Administration and Good Governance-Selemani Jafo
Energy-Medard Kalemani
Works and Transport-Dr Leonard Chamuriho (Nominated MP)
Agriculture-Prof Adolph Mkenda
Minerals-Dotto Biteko
Industry and Trade-Geofrey Mwambe
Home Affairs-George Simbachawene
Vice President’s Office Union Affairs s and Environment-Ummy Mwalimu
Communications and Information Communication Technology (ICT)-Dr Faustine Ndugulile (New docket)
DEPUTIES
Industry and Trade-Kigahe Laoneka
Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-Dr Angeline Mabula
Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled)-Patrobas Katambi
Home Affairs-Khamis Hamza Khamis
Finance and Planning-Mwanaidi Ali Khamis
Education, Science and Technology-Kipanga Juma Omary
President’s Office Regional Administration and Good Governance-Dr Festo Ndugange
Energy- Steven Byabato
President’s Office Good Governance and Public Services-Ndejembi John
Communications and Information Communication Technology (ICT)-Kundo Mathew
Livestock and Fisheries-Pauline Gekul
Minerals-Francis Ndulane
Works and Transport-Godfrey Kasekenya
Prime Minister’s Office (People with Disability)-Ummy Nderinanga
Water-Maryprisca Mahundi
Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Abdallah Ulega
Vice President’s Office Union Affairs s and Environment-Mwita Waitara
Foreign and East African Cooperation-William Olenasha
Natural Resources and Tourism-Mary Masanja
President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-David Silinde
Agriculture-Hussein Bashe
Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly-Dr Godwin Mollel
Constitutional and Legal Affairs-Geofrey Pinda
