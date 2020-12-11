Taylor Swift “Evermore” | Image: Beth Garrabrant

American pop icon Taylor Swift has released her ninth studio album and a second surprise album of 2020, “Evermore”.

The album which dropped on Friday is a sister album to “Folklore” which the singer released just a few hours after announcing it in July.

“Evermore” was written and recorded in the same session as “Folklore” which Swift did in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” Swift said about the 15-track album.

Evermore tracklist

She continued: “I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Swift also revealed that she has directed the video for the song “Willow” which was released at the same time as the album.