A special-education teacher from Oklahoma has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Andee Lantz, 26, was working at Carnegie public schools in Oklahoma when she allegedly began a relationship with a 16-year-old student. She later resigned in mid-November amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to court documents cited by Daily Mail, the case began unfolding on November 16, when Carnegie schools superintendent Eric Smith contacted the local police, saying that Lantz was involved in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student at the local high school.

Smith said the allegations against Lantz came to light after the student began circulating a nude photo of the teacher around the school.

When questioned about the image during a court appearance in Caddo County court last Wednesday,23 December, both the boy and Lantz initially denied any knowledge of the photo, but the teacher later allegedly admitted to engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the teen.

According to the documents: ”she said on one occasion she was riding around with the student and he leaned in and kissed her and that it went from there.

The 26-year-old special-education teacher also admitted to having sex two or three times with the minor, according to the court papers.

At least one of the trysts was said to have taken place at Lantz’s home in Carnegie.

The superintendent noted that the student was not in any of Lantz’s classes.

”It makes me sick to my stomach, said local parent Susan Clark.

Clarks’ children said the former educator was the talk of the town.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know if it was a rumour, I called a couple of other moms and they said it was true, Clark said.

“A teacher should not be hanging out with a high school student, period, I don’t think this type of behaviour should be tolerated, whether from a male or female teacher, Clark said.

