Dennytex Pharma FC Captain, Ifeanyi Chukwudum (left), receiving the trophy at the end of the All Stars Championship in Lagos… at the weekend



The 2020 All Stars Championship organised by traders in Abule Ado area of Lagos State ended at the weekend with Team Dennytex Pharma beating Team Edumax 3-2 to become champions of the tournament.

The tournament put together by the members of All Stars Football Club to enhance the fitness level of its members and also encourage them to live active lives, attracted some retired and active players to the Abule Ado playing ground.

Speaking at the end of the event, Vice Chairman of All Stars Football Club, John Okoh, said the championship lived up to their expectations as members of the club as it was played in a friendly atmosphere devoid of pressure.

“We will continue to work hard to improve the standard of the championship in coming years,” he said. 70 players competed in the tournament, with trophies and medals given to the winners of the tournament.

Among the clubs that competed are Team Edumax, Team HiKay, Team Dennytex Pharma and Team Ezeonyemeter FC.

