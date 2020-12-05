By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday betrayed emotions when he recounted the bond between himself and his late mother, Madam Abigail Makinde (nee Omoregie).

Describing his late mother as the epitome of love and discipline, Governor Makinde said the discipline his mother instilled in him helped him to attain the heights he has attained today, adding that she also taught him to love God and to always offer his best gifts to the Almighty.

The governor, who was speaking at the funeral service of his late mother, held at the Cathedral of St Peters, Aremo, Ibadan said his mother equally epitomized contentment.

The governor who could not hold back tears while giving the tribute said his late mother, who passed-on on Thursday, October 15, 2020, was irreplaceable and would never be forgotten.

The funeral service was attended by incumbent Governors, ex-governors, serving and former legislators, political associates, traditional rulers, community leaders among others.

Makinde said: “I am here to just pay a tribute to my mother, Mama Seyi. I grew up to know her as Mama Seyi even though I was not the first Child. She lived for me and for all of us.

“Each time she wanted something from me, she would remind me that two of us almost died when she was giving birth to me.

“Mama Seyi, I will never forget you. You taught me contentment. I could only have what you could afford and there was a unique way that Mama would tell me that she could not afford A, B, or C.

“Mama, you disciplined me, even though it was tough at that time, it seemed painful because of the so-called tolerance for physical pain. Mama’s discipline made me what I am today. I will forever miss you, Mama.

“I inherited so many traits from you. Some people will say we are stubborn but I will rather say we know what we want and we always go out for it. Thankfully, anything we insist on doing always ends in praise.

“She did not want me to go into politics but I stubbornly refused. But when I became the governor in 2019, after winning the election, she laughed and said I am now the governor’s mother and deserve all the privileges that go with that.

“Mama, you taught me to love God. Her favorite song was the song about Cain and Abel. You taught me to always bring my best gift to God. You said it is how we can appreciate him for his love and protection over us.

“I will always hold those thoughts to my heart. Mama Seyi, you are irreplaceable. Mama, today I chose not to be sad because you have passed away, but I prefer to rejoice. You lived a fulfilled life.

“I shared nearly 53 years of my life with you. I am happy because I will forever treasure the beautiful memories I have while growing up as your son.

“Mama Seyi, this is the celebration of your life. Rest in the bosom of our Lord, until we meet to part no more. I love you, Mummy.”

Dignitaries at the event include a representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and state chief executives including Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Others are Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and his wife; Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa) and a former Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Also in attendance was former governor of Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate in 2019 Presidential Election, Dr. Peter Obi.

Former governors of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun State, among other dignitaries, were also at the service.

A representative of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo, and many other dignitaries also attended the church service.

Earlier before the service, Vice President Osinbajo visited Governor Makinde at his Ikolaba residence to pay his last respect and condone with the family.

Osinbajo who was in Ibadan for the burial service of his in-law, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Oyediran, was received at the Ikolaba residence by Governor Makinde and his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Governor Sanwo-Olu among other dignitaries.