Dayo Sobowale

The US government recently categorized Nigeria as one of the most religiously intolerant nations of the world. Which is quite laughable to Nigerians because the opposite is the case. But then as the CNN coverage of the Stop SARS protests had shown, the media can easily use technology and fake news to manipulate events and stories to give a thoroughly wrong impression of events and happenings in various parts of the world. France, Nigeria, Eastern Europe and even China are some nations in world politics which have fallen victims in terms of sovereign reputation as a result of this .Actually Americans are self righteous on religion and security and should really remove the mote in their eyes before getting rid of the problems in other peoples vision, thinking and culture.

Wittingly or not, the US is indeed a victim of its success with technology especially this week with the rejection of the last presidential elections by not only its president but some 17 states which have gone to the US Supreme Court to question the integrity of the election results in some key 5 other states . This goes hand in hand with the anti Trump media led by CNN marshaling a total news blackout on Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s questionable business deals during the campaign and just going back to it this week, well after the elections. CNN also infamously ridiculed the American president’s optimism on getting a vaccine before the end of the year and only start, to half heartedly air this important achievement of the Trump Administration after they projected that he has successfully lost the election. Which Trump till now has not accepted, insisting instead that the election was rigged.

In Europe France is battling Islamic Extremism in protecting its secularity. President Macron this week lamented that he would accept that police brutality exists but he would ‘deconstruct’ it because it is being used by extremist leftists to destabilize the state and create anarchy in France. France is trying to put in place a law that would make it difficult to use videos or pictures of police brutality to punish policemen captured doing the wrong things but protesters are arguing that if these events are not captured, there would be no way to capture and document police brutality. I agree with that even though I see the logic of the French president trying to kill the two birds of Islamic fundamentalism and French security with one stone. In China which is a police state , policemen have sun glasses that use Artificial Intelligence to see though clothes and human bodies and no one cares about privacy or violation of human rights there. Whilst France is bowing to pressure on police brutality and Islamic extremism in making security laws, China simply built orientation camps for its minority Muslims to force teach them to acknowledge the supremacy of the Chinese state and party over their Islamic faith. But then the Chinese forgot about satellite technology which showed the locations of their orientation camps in a remote part of China. Such is the power of technology in revealing the goings on, even in carefully secured police states like China.

Going back to the disputed integrity of the last November 3 US presidential elections, an observer this week noted wryly that the combination of CNN, Google and Facebook is more powerful than the three arms of government namely, the Judiciary, the Executive and the US Congress under the separation of power presidential system. The recent presidential campaigns and the election vividly bear this out. The pandemic may have aided voter fraud but mail in voting was tailor made for Democrats to get more votes than Republicans who normally vote in person. Actually technology made Trump a most powerful US president with his frequent tweets on issues. The same technology undid him when Twitter started blocking out his messages and tweets on the eve of the election. Similarly his legal suits against the election fraud he alleged were branded as lacking any evidence by the anti Trump media which switched their coverage massively to the pandemic deaths and the race to get a vaccine as if the presidential election process had been concluded. This is while a sitting president, who purportedly lost the election, was still calling on the US Supreme Court to intervene and declare him winner or annul millions of votes he insists were illegal. 17 Attorneys General of 17 states in the US have gone to the SCOTUS to ask it to overturn the November 3 presidential elections and declare Trump the winner. Which is quite unusual but is part of the electoral process according to the US constitution. Of course to get the best coverage of Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the election results you have to follow Hannity on Fox news and face the blackout on this with CNN which is busy with the coverage and speculation on Joe Biden’s new proposed cabinet after he is sworn in, in January next year.

With regard to the listing of Nigeria as a religiously intolerant state by the US, the reason is not far fetched. It is the manipulation of the social media by the Nigerian Shia Muslims whose leader and his wife have been on trial for sometime on security issues. Indeed Nigeria is more tolerant on religion than the US . Mixed religious marriages have made this possible even though the North is largely Muslim. In the South west for instance there is hardly any family that does not have a Muslim or Christian relative. Western education cemented this before Boko Haram came up with its terrorism of saying’ No to western education’. This has polarized the nation and especially the North which as I said is largely Muslim. That in a way explains why Boko Haram and the herdsmen are seemingly intractable. They are both Muslims and have massive social media platforms, followings and religious videos that either radicalize our youths or even their parents in a way that show religious empathy or piety for those who attack their government and its institutions. An Army spokesman once said some renegade Nigerians mislead the army with intelligence leading to deaths of our patriotic soldiers. This is unacceptable and government should punish and deter such traitors. This is quite important because even though the North is more illiterate largely than the rest of the nation, dissemination of news, first on the Hausa Service of the BBC, and now the internet and social media, means the average Northerner is better informed in vernacular than the educated youths in both the rest of the North and at times even the South. Such information makes religious or political propaganda easy to spread like a virus and can be used for good or bad purposes and interests including security breaches or confusion

All the same, Nigeria is more tolerant than the US on religious differences. In the US or even in Britain the cancel culture has been used to silence those with the religious beliefs that marriage is between a man and a woman and a US Supreme court spoke against this recently. The US Supreme Court ruled on religious rights recently and held that it is not right to open bars and fitness bars while keeping churches shuttered even in the pandemic. In Nigeria there is a law against gay rights that cut across religions but it is hardly invoked, as most Nigerian religions recognize a marriage as simply between a man and a woman hence the punishment of 14 years for violation, which anyway, is hardly invoked.

Again in Nigeria the bitterness of politics has not reached the stage of the US where a survey revealed this week that Trump supporters and the Anti Trump Democrats insist they can not carry on life as usual with those who say the election of November 3 was rigged or not. Although we have our own problems with rigging or even post election violence, it has not reached that stage when we allow politics to damage our way of life permanently after our many rig prone elections or religious differences. Once again From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.