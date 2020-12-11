Daily News

Technology, power and religion

By
0
technology,-power-and-religion
Views: Visits 0

Dayo Sobowale

The US government  recently  categorized Nigeria as one of the most  religiously intolerant  nations  of the world. Which is quite laughable to Nigerians because the opposite is the case. But then as the CNN coverage of  the Stop SARS protests had shown, the media can easily use technology and fake news to manipulate  events and stories to give a thoroughly wrong  impression  of events and happenings in various  parts of the world. France, Nigeria, Eastern Europe and even China are some nations in world  politics which  have fallen  victims in terms of sovereign reputation  as  a result  of this .Actually Americans  are self righteous  on religion and security   and   should  really  remove the mote in their eyes before getting rid  of  the problems  in other peoples vision, thinking and culture.

Wittingly or not, the US is indeed a victim of its success with technology especially  this week  with the rejection of the last  presidential  elections by not only its president but some 17  states which have gone to the US Supreme Court  to question the integrity  of the election  results in some key   5   other states . This   goes hand in hand with the anti Trump media led  by  CNN marshaling a total  news blackout on Joe Biden’s  son Hunter’s   questionable business deals during  the  campaign and  just  going back to it this week,  well   after  the elections. CNN also infamously ridiculed  the American president’s optimism on getting a  vaccine  before  the end of the year and only start,   to half  heartedly air  this  important  achievement   of   the Trump Administration after they  projected that he has  successfully lost the election. Which Trump  till now has not accepted, insisting instead  that  the election was rigged.

In  Europe  France is battling Islamic Extremism in protecting  its secularity. President Macron  this week  lamented that  he would accept  that police  brutality exists but he would ‘deconstruct’ it  because  it is being used by extremist  leftists  to destabilize  the state and create  anarchy in France. France is trying to put in  place  a law  that  would make it difficult to use videos  or pictures of police brutality to punish policemen captured doing the wrong  things but  protesters are arguing that if these  events  are  not captured, there would  be no way  to capture and document  police brutality.  I agree  with that  even though I  see  the  logic  of  the French  president trying to kill  the two  birds of Islamic fundamentalism and French security with one stone. In  China which is a police state , policemen have sun glasses that use Artificial  Intelligence to see though clothes and human  bodies and no one cares about privacy or violation of human rights there. Whilst France is bowing to pressure on police brutality and Islamic extremism in making security laws, China simply built orientation camps for its minority Muslims to force teach them to acknowledge  the supremacy of the Chinese state and party over their Islamic faith. But  then the Chinese forgot about satellite technology which showed the locations of their  orientation camps   in  a remote  part  of  China. Such  is the power  of technology in revealing the goings on, even in carefully  secured police states like China.

Going back  to the disputed integrity of the last November 3 US presidential elections, an  observer this week noted wryly that the combination of CNN, Google and Facebook is   more  powerful    than the three arms of government namely, the Judiciary, the Executive and the US  Congress under   the separation of power presidential system. The   recent  presidential  campaigns  and the election vividly bear this out. The pandemic may have aided voter fraud but  mail  in voting was tailor  made  for Democrats to get more votes than Republicans who  normally vote in person. Actually technology made Trump a most powerful US president with his frequent tweets on issues. The same technology undid him when Twitter  started blocking out  his messages and tweets on the eve of the election. Similarly his legal suits against the election fraud he alleged  were branded as lacking any evidence by the anti Trump media which switched their coverage massively to the pandemic deaths and the race to get a vaccine as if the presidential election process had been concluded. This  is while a sitting president, who  purportedly lost the election, was still calling  on the US Supreme Court  to intervene and declare him  winner or annul  millions  of votes he   insists  were illegal. 17 Attorneys General  of 17  states  in the  US  have gone to the SCOTUS to  ask  it to overturn the November 3   presidential  elections  and  declare  Trump  the winner. Which is quite unusual  but is part of the electoral  process  according to the US  constitution.  Of course to get the best coverage of Trump’s legal  efforts  to overturn   the election  results  you  have to  follow Hannity on Fox news and face the blackout on this with CNN which is busy with the coverage and speculation on Joe  Biden’s new proposed cabinet  after  he is sworn in, in January  next  year.

With  regard  to the listing of Nigeria as a religiously  intolerant  state  by the US,  the reason is not far fetched. It  is  the manipulation of the social media by the Nigerian Shia Muslims whose  leader and his wife have  been  on trial for sometime on security issues. Indeed Nigeria is more tolerant on religion   than  the US . Mixed  religious marriages have made this possible even though the North is largely  Muslim. In  the South west for instance there is hardly any  family that does not have a Muslim or Christian relative. Western education cemented this before Boko Haram  came  up with its terrorism of saying’ No  to western education’. This has polarized the nation and especially  the North which as I said is  largely Muslim. That in a way explains why Boko Haram and the herdsmen are seemingly intractable. They are both Muslims and have massive social media platforms, followings and religious videos that either  radicalize  our youths  or even their  parents in a way that  show  religious empathy or piety for those who attack their government and its institutions. An Army spokesman  once said some renegade Nigerians mislead the army with intelligence leading to deaths of our patriotic soldiers. This is unacceptable and government should punish and deter such traitors. This is quite important because even though the North is more illiterate largely than the rest of the nation, dissemination of news,  first on the Hausa Service of the BBC, and now the internet and social  media, means the  average Northerner is better informed in vernacular than  the educated youths in both the rest of the North and at times even the South. Such information makes religious or political propaganda easy  to spread like a virus and can be used for good or bad purposes and interests including security breaches or confusion

All the same, Nigeria is more tolerant than the US on religious differences. In the US  or  even in Britain the cancel culture has been used to silence those with the religious beliefs that marriage is between a man and  a woman and a US Supreme court spoke against this recently. The  US Supreme Court ruled on religious rights recently  and held that it is not right to open bars and fitness bars while keeping churches shuttered even in the  pandemic. In Nigeria there is a law against gay  rights that cut across religions but it is hardly invoked, as most Nigerian religions  recognize a marriage as simply between a man and a woman hence the punishment of 14 years for violation, which anyway, is hardly invoked.

Again  in Nigeria  the bitterness of politics has not reached  the stage of the US where a survey revealed this week that Trump supporters and the Anti Trump Democrats  insist they can  not  carry on life as usual with those who say the election of November 3 was rigged or not. Although we have our own problems with rigging or even post election violence, it has not  reached that stage when we allow politics to damage our way of life permanently after our many  rig prone elections   or religious differences. Once again From the fury of this raging pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

Anambra’s love gone sour

Previous article

Lagos’ Anti-One Way Squad Impounds 42 Vehicles In Friday Traffic Law Enforcement

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News