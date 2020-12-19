A teenage female suicide bomber killed at least three people when she blew herself up in a crowd in Borno state, security and humanitarian sources told AFP on Saturday.

An aid worker, Abubakar Mohammed said, “We evacuated three dead bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene.”

The attack, according to the publication, happened in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres (24 miles) from Maiduguri when the suicide bomber set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next to the local chief’s home, said Ibrahim Liman, an anti-jihadist militia leader who gave the same toll.

Suicide bombers from Boko Haram camps frequently target Konduga and surrounding villages. The sect and its bombers typically attack soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.

Last year, over 30 lives were lost in Konduga when a bomber(s) detonated their explosives outside a hall where football fans were watching a match on TV.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that an ambush, on Friday evening, was laid along the 125 km Maiduguri-Damaturi highway by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect.

The attack was reported to have claimed 5 lives with at least 35 motorists and passengers being abducted. The terrorists were also said to have looted foodstuff and properties.

Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million in the last decade.

This insecurity which started in North-East Nigeria has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to end the violence.

