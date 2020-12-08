A teenager identified as Ujunwa Offiah has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command for staging her kidnap with her boyfriend, Blessed Ifesinachi, and demanding for the sum of N30 million ransom from her family.

The young man who is the prime suspect and currently at large, planned with Ujunwa and another lover in a bid to extort funds from her family.

An accomplice, Precious Chukwu, 22, whose phone was reportedly used to ransom negotiate with Offiah’s family, was nabbed by the police.

While parading the suspects at the state headquarters on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the prime suspect, Ifesinachi who is still at large, used Chukwu’s phone to cantact Offiah’s family for the ransom.

“This is a case of conspiracy and staged kidnapping, and the man at the centre of this case, who happens to be a Uber driver, is still at large. We are going after him because he conspired with one of these two ladies, Offiah, who faked her kidnap.

“He cleverly used the phone of another girlfriend, Precious (Chukwu), to contact Offiah’s family, informing them that their daughter had been kidnapped.

“He requested N30m from Offiah’s family to get her freed and during negotiations, which involved the police, they settled for N700,000. While the money was being dropped, we took action and in the process arrested Offiah and Precious,” Odumosu said.

The teenager, while speaking with The Punch, said that she was surprised that what started as a joke became a reality.

“I met Ifesinachi in October, and when we got talking, I jokingly told him to kidnap me so that he would collect ransom from my sister. I never knew that he took it seriously until he told me he had gone to the village to meet a native doctor and also discussed with his guys about the deal. When he said he was ready, he realised that I was scared and threatened to kill me if I informed anybody of the plan.

“So, I refused to tell anybody because he is a cultist. On November 27, on my way back from school, I went to meet him and a girl, Patience, at 2nd Rainbow, and from there, we went to a hotel. At the hotel, he called my sister to demand N30m as ransom, but when I heard that my grandmother had collapsed in the village because of what happened to me, I told him to accept any amount they offered.

“On Thursday, he went to get the money and came back to the hotel on Friday morning. He told me he collected N600,000 and released me thereafter. When I saw my family members, I told them that I was kidnapped by some guys. I lied to my family and the police, because he threatened to kill me, including my sister’s children. It was when I saw his girlfriend and my schoolbag that I confessed about the whole kidnap.”

