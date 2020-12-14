Fast-rising Nigerian music acts, Omah Lay and Tems were on Monday arraigned before the Makindye Division court in Kampala for violating the Ugandan COVID-19 guidelines. The court reportedly ruled that they be remanded in police custody.

The Street Journal had reported that Omah Lay and others were arrested on Sunday, December 13, for holding an illegal concert at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda, which was contrary to the country’s laid down directives on the prevention and spread of Covid-19.

The arrest was confirmed on Twitter by Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Owoyesigyire also confirmed that Dungu Ivan, the manager of the venue where Omah Lay and Tems performed and Prim Kasana, the event manager were arrested alongside the artiste.

According to Ugandan news outlet, The Independent, the organizers of the event disguised the show as a lunch and dinner event but later on, at night started inviting artists to perform.

The publication added that Omah Lay and the others were held at Katwe police station and are being charged with doing “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.”

This development has caused outrage on Twitter with fans trending the hashtags, #FreeOmahLay and #Free Tems and celebrities like Burna Boy, Teni, Peter Okoye and Laycon calling for their release.

“Uganda…Pls we need our people home and safe #freetems #freeomahlay,” Burna Boy tweeted.

Teni tweeted, “I’m disappointed in @PoliceUg #FreeTems #FreeOmahLay.”

“Uganda we no want wahala o! We need our people back home and 100% safe! #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems Thanks you!” Peter Okoye wrote.

It was gathered that the Ugandan president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, suspended music concerts and that directive still stands.

Similarly, the Ugandan Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 461 new confirmed coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 27,532.

