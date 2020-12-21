Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, during a state broadcast on May 4, 2020.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on Sunday said the security situation in the northwest state has improved since he assumed leadership.

The Governor was responding to accusations by the All Progressives Congress that he was sponsoring bandits in Zamfara.

Matawalle, a Peoples Democratic Party Governor, said such accusations were malicious and insulting.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests 148 Suspected Drug Peddlers, Traffickers In Kaduna

“I find it insulting that the Apc is accusing me of sponsoring bandits in my own state,” Matawalle said on Twitter. “We all are living witnesses to the fact that during Apc’s tenure, Zamfara state was adjudged as a colony of banditry in the whole world.

“We are not claiming that insecurity has totally been eliminated in Zamfara but it is on record that terror attacks have reduced drastically in the state in less than two years than Apc’s unfortunate eight years when people were running away from the State.

“This is a malicious calumny by the ruling party, releasing a statement as sensitive as that, knowing fully how miserable they governed the state for the past years. Their statement is not only laughable but shows the type of leadership they have.”