By Robert Egbe

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed January 28, 2021, to arraign leader of Aswani International Market, Chief Taoreed Farounbi, popularly called Baba Alado, and six others, for alleged terrorism.

Justice Hassan fixed the date after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) failed to serve the charge sheet on the accused persons.

Other defendants are Alhaji Olusegun Akeem Akinde (aka Echo), Ayokunle Fakiyesi, Idowu Akinde, Musiliu Oladejo, Lekan Matthew and Adeleke Akinjeji.

The defendants, and others on the run, committed the offence on March 19. They were accused of conspiring and participating in terrorist acts, which led to the death of Debo Olohunyo and Chibuzor Daniel at the White Sand area of Isheri-Osun.

They were also alleged to have caused attacks which led to destruction of many properties in the area.

During Monday’s proceedings, the AGF brought only Matthew before the judge.

Prosecution lawyer A. K. Alilu said Baba Alado and five others had not been seen since they were granted administrative bail by the police. They also failed to honour police invitation to serve them the charge sheet.

Alilu applied for a summons to be issued against them, to cause them to appear for trial. He also applied for leave to serve the charge sheets on the defendants through their lawyers who were in court. He prayed for an order remanding Matthew in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) till trial date.

But defence lawyer M.B Jimoh-Akogun opposed him. Jimoh-Akogun said his clients’ absence was not deliberate, but they were under the impression that yesterday’s proceeding was scheduled for December 16.

He agreed to accept the charge sheet on behalf of his clients and pledged to present them on the next adjourned date.

Justice Hassan ordered that the charge sheet be served on the defendants’ lawyers. He remanded Matthew in NCS custody pending arraignment on January 28.