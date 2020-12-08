From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State Government has put on hold the ongoing recruitment of People Living with Disabilities (PLWD) into the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The decision followed yesterday’s protest by the people with special needs, who stormed the Agodi Secretariat, protesting alleged injustice in the allotted recruitment slots given to them.

The protesters, under the aegis of Coalition of Disability Groups in Oyo State, who carried placards and sang songs expressing rejection of alleged injustices done to them by the government, blocked vehicular and human movements in and out of the secretariat.

The situation led to traffic jam around the axis, as workers and people who came to the secretariat for early morning business were stranded.

The government had approved the appointment of 200 physically challenged applicants out of 10,600 teaching and non-teaching jobs for public schools.