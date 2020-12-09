The Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commended the management of the University of Ilorin for its judicious use of funds released to it by the agency.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Kashim Imam, who gave the commendation during a visit to the University, said the board was impressed with the institution.

Imam said: “Having gone round some of the Faculties and other projects, what we have seen is commendable and highly impressive”.

He added that if all other institutions were as committed as the University of Ilorin, the Federal Government would be encouraged to do more for education.

READ ALSO: TETFund to partner REA on power supply to varsities

In his reaction, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sulyman Age-Abdulkareem, expressed delight that the effort of the University’s management was seen and appreciated by the fund.

He expressed the hope that what the Board had seen would encourage the release of more funds to the University to execute many other projects that were being planned.

Earlier, the board Members inspected some of the projects funded by TETFund like the Faculties of Arts, Law, Education, Life Sciences; University’s Main Library Extension, Researcher’s Lodge, Multipurpose Hall, Central Research Laboratory, and the Green House.

Others were the 400-capacity Science Lecture Theatre, Offices for the Department of Chemical Engineering, a 500-capacity Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Agriculture, and the new Faculty of Environmental Sciences, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria