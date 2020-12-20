Voters in Thailand are casting their ballots in provincial elections, marking the first test of democracy since a general election last year that drew accusations of manipulation and helped spawn months of youth protests.

According to Bangkok Post, elections in Thailand’s 76 provinces outside the capital are the first since prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who kept power after last year’s ballot, overthrew an elected government in a military coup.

Among the parties putting up candidates is the progressive movement, which has its roots in the now-banned future forward party of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Thanathorn had emerged as the most vocal challenger to Prayuth, when he and his party were banned from politics it prompted protests demanding Prayuth’s removal, a new constitution and reforms to the powerful monarchy.

Prayuth rejects accusations that he engineered the general election to keep power, although the party backing him in parliament is not formally putting up candidates in the provincial elections, contestants in races across the country are making clear their loyalty to his camp.

The Bangkok Post, in an editorial on Sunday, 20 December, urged young voters to participate in Sunday’s vote.

In Thailand, provincial administrations are responsible for the provision of local services and development plans and run their own budgets, the progressive movement seeks to devolve more power to provinces from Bangkok, which is not holding its own local election yet.

The elections are also a test for the Pheu Thai party linked to populist former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. In opposition, it remains the largest party in Thailand’s parliament.

Thaksin, who rarely comments in public from self-exile since being overthrown in 2006, has shared posts on Twitter encouraging people to support the party ahead of provincial elections, in which powerful families traditionally hold local sway.

