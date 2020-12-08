Ever since President Trump’s last daughter, Tiffany, hooked up with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos who is said to have Nigerian roots, the world has kept a close eye on their relationship.

Most of Tiffany and Michael’s appearances have always been at the White House and other family functions, however, this might soon change owing to the fact that Trump will be leaving office soon.

The duo have always displayed their love for each other both online and offline. To celebrate his 22nd birthday in 2019, Tiffany wrote on her Instagram page, “Happy Birthday, @michaelboulos. You fill my life with so much joy, kindness and laughter! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face!”

About Michael Boulos and his family

Michael, whose parents have Lebanese, French and Nigerian roots, was born in Texas and raised in Lagos Nigeria, where he attended one of the American international schools in the city.

After bagging a degree in business management from Regent’s University London, Michael currently studies project management finance and risk at City University London.

Michael’s parents seem to be doing very well for themselves. While his father, Massad Boulos, owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate, Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria that covers various sectors, including vehicles, equipment, retail and construction, across more than 10 West African countries; his mother, Sarah, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN).

Michael currently oversees some of his father’s companies.

Michael and Tiffany’s love story

Twenty-seven-year-old Tiffany and Michael, 23, met in the summer of 2017 during a vacation in Greece and reports have it that they officially began dating in 2018. What many felt was a fling appears to be waxing strong.

Before Michael met Tiffany, he was always spotted partying at Lindsay Lohan’s beach club, sailing on yachts in Mykonos, boarding private jets to Cannes and skiing in Lebanon

The duo were first spotted in January 2018, during an outing in London’s upscale Knightsbridge neighbourhood. In November 2018, Tiffany introduced Michael to her family during a Thanksgiving fête at her father’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Since Tiffany and Michael started dating officially, Trump has not made any public comment about the relationship. Whether he approves of it or not still remains a big question.

In the past, Trump used a derogatory word on Nigeria, a country where Michael was raised. He referred to Nigeria as a sh##hole country.

However, Tiffany’s mum, Maples, an actress who was once married to Trump, has given the relationship with her blessings. In an exclusive chat with Town & Country Magazine, she said, “I adore Michael!”

Mapels also gushed about Michael’s mum during his 22nd birthday in August 2019. “I think I found my twin #prayingmom. I love watching God in action and so grateful when the Divine brings beautiful souls together from across the sea to share our hearts, life stories & fun!” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Both Michael’s parents and the Trump family have met. They spent the 2019 Christmas at the White House and were all captured smiling in a picture shared on Michael and Tiffany’s Instagram page.

Daily Mail reports that Tiffany and Michael, in 2019, were spotted looking at engagement rings, however, selected just an expensive bracelet. After photoshopped invitations to an engagement celebration at Mar-a-Lago went viral on social media, Michael took to his Instagram stories to report that the pictures were “completely made up.”

