The Experience 15: Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Travis, Others to Perform Virtually

Celebrated international gospel musician, Don Moen will headline the 15th Edition of the mega gospel concert, The Experience scheduled to hold on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 9 pm.

The multiple award-winning musician, behind several renowned hit songs, including ‘God Will Make a Way’, will be joined by accomplished performers and renowned gospel ministers, Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, and other great artistes.

This year’s edition which will hold on Friday, December 11, 2020, will hold exclusively online. It will also be the first time that it will be held as a global festival that will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and other major digital platforms.

The Experience has always been known for unparalleled professionalism, hospitality, excellence, unity, and most importantly a platform where attendants can pray and worship God together regardless of tribe, denomination, creed, or language.

While previous editions have always been held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, the restrictions on physical gatherings and the need to observe Covid-19 safety protocols and social distancing measures have made the organizers opt for a virtual concert.

Averaging a yearly attendance of over 500,000 people at the venue, with millions more watching online from all over the globe, it has grown to become the biggest gospel concert in the world.

As has been the norm since inception, The Experience 2020 will feature a powerful lineup of award-winning and renowned indigenous and international gospel artistes such as Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, Sinach, Planetshakers, Tope Alabi, Eben, William McDowell, Onos, and more.

And for the first time at The Experience is Australia’s Hillsong United; Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Maverick City from the USA; The Cape Town Philharmonic Choir from South Africa; Sheldon Bangera from India; Matt Redman from the United Kingdom and Sidney Mohede from Indonesia.