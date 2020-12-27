Israel Kristilere



Text: Matthew 25:1-13



Introduction



The parable of the 10 virgins is one of the popular parables of Jesus. In this parable of the Kingdom of Heaven, the 10 virgins were contrasted/divided into two, according to their characters — five were wise and five were foolish. Let us note the similarities between the groups.

Firstly, they were all virgins, they had some knowledge of and regard for the bridegroom and desired to honour him by going to meet him as his brides.

Secondly, they all had lamps, which at the moment were burning. Thirdly, while the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept.

Not until his coming was announced did the difference between them manifest. In all outward things, the wise and the foolish virgins were alike; the difference between them was internal. To me, what really differentiated them was the issue of the Extra Oil, (vs. 4) NLT. They were genuine as far as they went; only they did not go far enough. The wise virgins carried extra oil, while the foolish ones saw no need or probably cared less about it. The big question today is: do you have the extra oil?

The Necessity Of The Oil: Oil is used for many purposes, and in this parable, is it used in connection with a lamp. However excellent a lamp may be, it is only an instrument. A lamp is useless without the oil. No lamp is an end on its own, just as profession of Christianity is not its own end. Lamps are to give light for progress, duty and comfort. The trimming with fresh oil is necessarily to remove clogging from the wick. Therefore, in the Christian journey,



1. Faith is a lamp; and yet faith may not save. It demands love, which purifies the heart, (Jam. 2:26).



2. Knowledge is a lamp. It is only instrumental and not its own end.



3. Experience is a lamp. But it needs the oil. The Holy Spirit is the oil in the life of the Christian. But our passage is not about the presence or absence of oil, but the need for the extra/reserve oil. Do you have the extra oil?

Oil in the Scripture, could also be the symbol of inward grace. It is what is required to make a successful Christian journey. It is that thing that if you do not have enough, a good journey might end in regrets.

From the parable of the 10 virgins, whatever is merely outward in Christian profession is the lamp and light and whatever is inward and spiritual is the oil reserved in the vessels. The lesson here is that we need to be watchful and careful over the nourishing of our inner life. The foolish virgins were not hypocrites, but such who are easily satisfied with profession and become negligent with matters of the soul. It is what determines your failure or success when the waiting-time is over. All might be well now, but can only continue to be well, if you have the extra oil.

The extra oil is not oil in the lamp, but oil in the vessels. How Jesus will find us when He comes depends on the “oil in our vessels.”

CONCLUSION: In the journey of life, you can never be too careful. You need the extra oil. The foolish virgins were animated by impulse, not by principle. Their religion did not go down to the lowest depths of their nature; it was a thing on the surface. It was like the seed that fell “upon rocky ground where it had not much earth,” etc. They commenced to build a tower, but without counting the cost (Luke 14:28). They fail to “add to faith virtue…” (2 Pet.1: 5 -7). The truth is that character is a personal thing; it is not transferable. It is in moments of surprise that a man’s true self comes out into the open. Nothing will correctly reveal what is in a man than the coming upon him of some crushing and unexpected crisis. Therefore, we must give allowances per adventure things do not go according to plan.

Our true character is revealed by crisis and emergency. Our true religion is that which we command in the hour of trial. Therefore, having our lamp burning with oil is not enough; we need the extra oil, not to be disappointed, not to be disgraced and not to be downcast. The extra oil might mean extra effort, extra commitment, extra reading, extra hour, extra giving, extra work, extra income, extra commitment, extra class and so on. For your spiritual journey, you need the extra oil. May the door of glory never shut against us, (vs10). May the door of opportunities, the door of mercy, the door of hope, the door of promotion and the door of greatness be opened to us, as this year ends. Those who have the extra oil will not have the door shut against them.



The four tyres on a car are not enough, there is need for the extra tyre. Ensure you have the extra oil. Shalom!



• Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere, Shepherdhill Baptist Church, (Sanctuary of Grace & Glory) Baptist Academy Compound, Obanikoro, Lagos. WhatsApp: 2348033052590. Email: revkristilere@yahoo.com