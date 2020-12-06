Every Christian needs the grace to live a victorious life. The grace-powered life is one that is dependent on God for all resources, for strength, for wisdom, indeed for all things. Grace-powered life is driven by the Holy Spirit. Paul’s life is an example of a grace-powered life.

In Philippians 4:13, Paul said, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” He derived his strength from the Holy Spirit. There is grace available for everything God has called us to do. We need grace in our marriage, work, evangelism, ministry, service, giving, grace to expand the kingdom, grace for intercession, and grace to love. The more I think of grace, this imagery comes to my mind. Grace is an interest-free spiritual bank anyone could draw unlimited resources from at any time of need (Hebrews 4:16).

In 1 Timothy 1:12-14, Paul wrote, “And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord who has enabled me, because He counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry, although I was formerly a blasphemer, a persecutor, and an insolent man; but I obtained mercy because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. And the grace of our Lord was exceedingly abundant, with faith and love which are in Christ Jesus.” Note the use of the words, “enabled” and “grace was exceedingly abundant.” How great, Paul had abundant grace to do the work of the ministry and to go through trials!

Everything Paul did and achieved, he owed to grace. Let us take a glance at Paul’s life. By grace, he was saved (Ephesians 2:8-9). Grace enabled him for the work of the ministry (1 Timothy 1:12-14). By grace, he was given a ministry to the Gentiles (Eph.3: 7-8). By grace, he became an apostle (Romans 1:5; Eph.4: 7-11). Grace enabled Paul to work more than the other disciples (1 Cor.15: 10). By grace, Paul was able to forgo all things for the sake of Christ (Phil.3: 7-9). By grace, he travelled, preached the gospel and planted Churches (Romans 15: 14-21). By grace, Paul persevered in all things (Phil.3: 12-14). Grace enabled Paul to endure all things (2 Cor.12: 9-10). Grace helped Paul to abound and abase in all things (Phil.4: 12). Grace taught him to pray for the churches without ceasing (Romans. 1:9; Col.1: 3; Eph.6: 18). Grace taught him how to be thankful to God in all things (Eph.1: 16). Grace empowered Paul to be bold and courageous (Acts 20:24). Grace enabled Paul to start and finish the race (2 Timothy 4:7).

Much more, grace made Paul “a wise master builder” (expert builder NLT; Skilful master-builder AMP). “According to the grace of God which was given to me, as a wise master builder I have laid the foundation, and another builds on it. But let each one take heed how he builds on it.” (I Corinthians 3: 10 NKJV). We are all builders, building something for God, but Paul says grace was given to him to be “a wise master builder.” Not just an ordinary builder, but “a wise master builder.” May your building endure the test of time.

God can grant us all the grace we need. 2 Corinthians 9:8 says, “And God is able to make all grace [every favour earthly blessing] come in abundance to you, so that you may always [under all circumstances, regardless of the need] have complete sufficiency in everything [being completely self-sufficient in Him], and have an abundance for every good work and act of charity.”



God is the sufficiency of grace-powered life. In 2 Corinthians 12:9, God said to Paul, "My grace is sufficient for you…"


