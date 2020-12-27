Introduction



Evangelism Is Mandatory



• It is God’s command to all believers, Mark 16:15; Matt. 28:18-20. Disobedience is sinful. No sinner will inherit the kingdom of God, Isa.1: 19; James 2:10.



• Hell is real. All sinners are hell-bound where, there is pain and blackness forever, Rev.20: 10-15; Luke 16:19- 31. Evangelism is a rescue mission.



• All Christians also bear a moral obligation to evangelise. We are watchmen and should roll back darkness and evil, Eze.3: 17; 13:8-9, Matt. 5:14-16.



• Evangelism expands the Kingdom of God on earth- Isa. 53:10-11.



• The pleasure a sinner derives from alcohol, drugs and fornication is false, deceptive and destructive.



• Evangelism is wisdom, Pro. 11:30.There is more to life than food clothes and pleasure, 1 Jn.2: 15-17. We should go beyond the pedestrian.



• A soul is worth more than all the treasures of the earth put together, Mark 8:36-37. We should do everything to rescue perishing souls.



• The joy and glory of soul-wining is indescribable, 1 Cor.15: 58; 1 Thess.2: 19.



Follow-up

This is the art of nurturing and watering tendrils in the right direction to maturity. Please always counsel and lead in righteousness and holiness.

Some benefits include:



• Growth of a young protégé to the point where he bears good fruit.



• The church grows in every area and becomes established and robust.



• The soul winner himself grows in grace, 2 Pet.3: 18.



• Loss, decline and backsliding is prevented, stopped or rolled back. Jam.5: 20.



• There is great reward here and hereafter, 1 Thess.2: 19



• The kingdom of darkness will suffer great loss.

Conclusion



Are you involved in evangelism? Do not risk your salvation or prosperity by neglecting this rescue mission, Rom. 1:14. Do not be ashamed of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, Rom.1:16. Jesus warns that He will be ashamed of such defaulters on the last day. You do not want to be rejected by the Lord Jesus on that great day of the Lord, when the saints go marching in. We pray that on that day, you will be in the number as you are washed, cleansed, sanctified and fit for the Master’s use in the mighty name of Jesus.

