If backsliding continues on its course unchecked, individuals may eventually reach the point when no second beginning is possible. (a) Those who once had a saving experience with Christ but deliberately and continually harden their hearts to the Spirit’s voice (Heb3: 7-19), continue to sin wilfully (Heb10: 26), and refuse to repent and return to God may reach a point of no return, where repentance is no longer possible (Heb6: 4-6; Deut29: 18-21; 1 Sam2: 25; Prv29: 1).

There is a limit to God’s patience (1Sam3: 11-14; Mat12: 31-32; 2 Thes2: 9-11; Heb10: 26-29, 31; 1 John 5:16). (b) This point of no return cannot be defined in advance. Therefore, the only safeguard against the danger of ultimate apostasy is found in the admonition: “Today, if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts” (Heb3: 7-8, 15; 4:7). (6) It must be emphasised that, while backsliding is a danger for all who drift from the faith (Heb 2:1-3), apostasy does not occur without constant and wilful sinning against the voice of the Holy Spirit (see Mat12: 31; Jn16:8). The person whose heart is truly hardened by sin may then calculatingly choose to turn away from God (Heb3: 12). (7) Those who genuinely become concerned about their spiritual condition and find in their hearts the desire to return to God in repentance have sure evidence they have not committed the unpardonable sin or apostasy (Heb6: 4-6).

Scripture clearly affirms that God does not want anyone to perish (2Pet 3:9; Is1: 18-19; 55:6-7) and declares that God joyfully receives the prodigal who repents and returns to Him (Luke15: 11-24; cf. Gal5: 4 with 4:19; 1 Cor 5:1-5 with 2 Cor 2:5-11; see also Rom11: 20-23; Jas5: 19-20; Rev3: 14-20; the example of Peter, Mat16: 16; 26:74-75; John21: 15-22).

Therefore, whoever ends up in hell has wilfully chosen to go To Hell!



10 Qualifications For



The Rapture (1)



“For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first.” (1 Thes 4:16)

(1) Be in Christ (1 Thes4: 14,16; 2 Cor5: 17-18); (2) Be Christ’s (1 Cor15: 23; Gal5: 24); (3) Be blessed and holy (Rev20: 4-6; Heb12: 14); (4) Be good (Jn5: 28-29); (5) Be worthy (Luke21: 36); (6) Be in the Church (1 Cor12: 13, Eph1: 20-23; 4:4-6; 5:27; Col1: 18, 24); (7) Be pure (1 Jn3: 2-3); (8) Be without spot or wrinkle (Eph5: 27); (9) Live and walk in the Spirit (Gal 5:19-21); (10) Walk in the light (1 Jn 1:7; Col2: 6). These 10 Qualifications shall be expounded in great details later on: “How to prepare for the Rapture.”

Be “In Christ”(1 Thes 4:14, 16; 2 Cor 5:17-18)



“To the saints … and faithful in Christ Jesus” (Eph 1:1)



“in Christ Jesus.” Every “faithful” believer has life only “in Christ Jesus.” (1) The terms “in Christ Jesus,” “in the Lord,” “in Him,” etc., occur 160 times in Paul’s writings (36 times in Ephesians). “In Christ” means that the believer now lives and acts in the sphere of Christ Jesus. Union with Christ is the redeemed Christian’s new environment. “In Christ” believers have conscious communion with their Lord, and in this relationship, their very lives are seen as the life of Christ living in them. This personal fellowship with Christ comes as a gift of God through faith. (2) The Bible contrasts our new life “in Christ” with our old unregenerated life “in Adam.” Whereas the old life is characterised by disobedience, sin, condemnation and death, our new life “in Christ” is characterised by salvation, life in the Spirit, abundant grace, righteousness and eternal life (see Rom 5:12-21; 6; 8; 14:17-19; 1 Cor 15:21-22,45-49; Phil 2:1-5; 4:6-9).



