The 16th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) which took place virtually on Sunday, December 20, 2020 saw a lot of surprising wins such as Nigeria’s ‘The Milkmaid’.
The movie directed by Desmond Ovbiagele scored four awards while Akin Omotoso‘s ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’ won the award for achievement in editing. Ramsey Nouah won the award for best actor in a supporting role in ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free‘ where he made his directorial debut.
The AMAAs founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe are presented annually to recognize excellence among professionals working in, or non-African professionals who have contributed to, the African film industry.
Here below is a full list of winners from the awards ceremony.
1.EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
Baxu & the Giant –Namibia
Songs About My Mother – South Africa
Idi Amin’s Boat – Uganda
Yahoo – Nigeria
SEMA (Speak Out) – DRC
The letter reader – South Africa
A Canvas for a Visa – Senegal
After the War – Egypt
***WINNER: THE LETTER READER
2. JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
From Here To Timbuktu – Kenya
Malaika (The Warrior Queen) – Nigeria/USA
A Special Gift – Mozambique
The legend of Lwanda Magere – Kenya
FTFO – Nigeria
Sankofa – Cote D’Voire
I am lIving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here – Ghana
A Gugie Day – Nigeria
**WINNER: I’M LIVING IN GHANA, GET ME OUT OF HERE
3. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
January 15, 1970: Untold memoir of the Biafran war- Nigeria
Journey to Kenya – Sudan
No gold for kalsaka – B/Faso
Days of Cannibalism – South Africa
Finding Sally – Ethiopia/Canada
The letter – Kenya
Becoming Black- Togo/Germany
Influence – South Africa
***WINNER: NO GOLD FOR KALSAKA
4. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT
Boxed – USA
June 14 – USA
Egun – Brazil
Brick By Brick – USA
***WINNER: BOXED
5. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
Once In Hundred Years – USA
Revolution From Afar – USA
Meeting My Father – France
Becoming Black – Germany
If Objects Could Speak – Germany
***WINNER: BECOMING BLACK
6. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE
Aiyai: Wrathful Soul – Australia
Lola – USA
A day With Jerusa – Brazil
Black and Blue – USA
Joseph – Barbados
***WINNER: JOSEPH
7. MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD
Eagles Nest – Olivier Assoua
Two Weeks in Lagos – Kathryn Fasegha
Idemuza – Olaoye Amoke
Between – Daniel Adenimokan
No Shades – Claire Ayiam Osigwe
***WINNER: NO SHADES
8. OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE
Milk Maid – Nigeria
Knuckle City – South Africa
This is Not A Burial…it’s a Resurrection – Lesotho
Fiela’s Child – South Africa
The White Line – Namibia
***WINNER: THE MILKMAID
9. AMAA 2020 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
The White Line
Ibi (The Birth)
Foreigner’s God
***WINNER: THIS IS NOT A BURIAL, IT’S A RESSURECTION
10. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
Knuckle City
Ratnik
The Milkmaid
1929
Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
***WINNER: THE MILKMAID
11. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
Fisherman’s Diary
Coming from Insanity
Zulu Wedding
Gold Coast Lounge
For Maria: Ebun Pataki
Walking with Shadows
Living in Bondage
Mirage
***GOLD COAST LOUNGE
12. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie
Desrances
Knuckle City
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
Badamasi
Ratnik
Foreigner’s God
A Taste of Our Land
***WINNER: KNUCKLE CITY
13. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
Fiela’s Child
Knuckle City
Children of The Storm
The Ghost and House of Truth
For Maria: Ebun Pataki
40 Sticks
Desrances
Gold Coast Lounge
***WINNER: FIELA’S CHILD
14. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ratnik
Knuckle City
Zulu Wedding
Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later
This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
Foreigner’s God
Gold Coast Lounge
The Ghost and the House of Truth
***WINNER: KNUCKLE CITY
15. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Ghost and House of Truth
A Fisherman’s Diary
Knuckle City
Milk Maid
40 Sticks
Desrances
This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
Gold Coast Lounge
***WINNER: THIS IS NOT A BURIAL, IT’S A RESSURECTION
16. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
Perfect Picture: Ten Years After
The Ghost and House of Truth
Knuckle City
40 Sticks
Desrances
***WINNER: THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH
17. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY
For Maria: Ebun Pataki
The White line
4th Republic
A Fisherman’s Diary
Knuckle City
40 Sticks
Perfect Picture: Ten Years After
3 Days To Go
***WINNER: A FISHERMAN’S DIARY
18. AMAA 2020- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
Cold Feet
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
4th Republic
For Maria: Ebun Pataki
The Bling Lagosian
Coming From Insanity
The Ghost and The House of Truth
Milk Maid
***WINNER: THE MILKMAID
19. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR
Faith Fidel – Fisherman’s Diary
Naomi Nemlin – Desrances
Chimezie Imo – Nimbe
Swanky JKA – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
Wayne Smith – Fiela’s Child
Cina Soul – Gold Coast Lounge
Anthonieta Kalunta – Milk Maid
***WINNER FAITH FIDEL (A FISHERMAN’S DIARY)
20. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Arabrun Nyyeneque – 40 Sticks
Adjatey Annang- Gold Ghost Lounge
Narcissus Afeli – Desrances
Cosson Chinepoh – Fisherman’s Diary
Ramsey Noah Jnr – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
***WINNER: RAMSEY NOUAH (LIVING IN BONDAGE – BREAKING FREE)
21. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maryam Booth – Milk Maid
Chairmaine Mujeri – Mirage
Linda Ejiofor – 4th Republic
Ndano Tramanse – Fisherman’s Diary
Tina Mba – The Set Up
Faniswa Yisa – Knuckle City
Evelyne Juhen – Desrances
***WINNER: MARYAM BOOTH (THE MILKMAID)
22. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Jimmy Jean-Louis – Desrances
Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity
Kang Quintus – Fisherman’s Diary
Bongile Mantsai – Knuckle City
Alphonse Menyo – Gold Coast Lounge
Eyinna Nwigwe – Badamasi
Robert Agengo/Mwaura Bilal/Andreo Kamau/ Xavier Ywawa – 40 Sticks
Darrin Dewitt Henson – Zulu Wedding
***WINNER: JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS (DESRANCES)
23. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Joselyn Dumas – Cold Feet
Mary Twala Mhlongo – This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
Stella Damasus – Between
Meg Otanwa – For Maria: Ebun Pataki
Zenobia Kloppers – Fiela’s Child
Elvina Ibru – The Bling Lagosian
Girley Jazama – The White Line
Kelly Khumalo – Zulu Wedding
***WINNER: MARY TWALA MHLONGO (THIS IS NOT A BURIAL, IT’S A RESSURECTION)
24. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR
Coming From Insanity – Akinyemi Sebastine Akinropo
Living in Bondage – Ramsey Noah Jnr.
Bling Lagosian – Bolanle Austen- Peters
For Maria: Ebun Pataki – Damilola E. Orimogunje
The Zulu Wedding – Lineo Sekeleoana
A Taste of Our Land -–Yuhi Amuli –
Mirage – Malaika Mushandu
The White Line – Desire Kahikapo
***WINNER: A TASTE OF OUR LAND (BY YUHI AMULI)
25. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
Akin Omotoso – The Ghost and House of Truth
Enah Johnscott – A Fisherman’s Diary
Jahmil X.T Quebeka- Knuckle City
Desmond Ovbiagele- Milk Maid
Victor Gatonye- 40 Sticks
Appoline Traore – Desrances
Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese – This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
Pascal Aka – Gold Coast Lounge
***WINNER: JEREMIAH LEMOHANG MOSESE (THIS IS NOT A BURIAL, IT’S A RESSURECTION)
26. AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
The Ghost and the House of Truth
A Fisherman’s Diary
Knuckle City
Milk Maid
40 Sticks
Desrances
This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
Gold Coast Lounge
***WINNER: THE MILKMAID
