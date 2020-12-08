The Nuggets: 3 Ways To Overcome Superiority Complex

Most people have fought through the battle of low self-esteem, a battle to be more and do more. However, there are some who are dealing with the feeling of being better than others.

A superiority complex is a behavior that suggests a person believes they’re somehow superior to others. People with this complex often have exaggerated opinions of themselves.

Often, people with a superiority complex frequently have boastful attitudes toward people around them. But these are merely a way to cover up feelings of failure or shortcoming.

Below are some ways to overcome the superiority complex:

Acceptance



The first stage of overcoming the superiority complex is by accepting that you are flawed and recognising the signs. Also, a deeply rooted inferiority complex could explain the outlandish behavior of the superiority complex, in some cases. You need to look out for these signs in you that may probably affect the way you relate with others. It could be; arrogance, believing you are always right, lacking empathy, mood swings, anxiety, always making things about yourself and so much more. When you identify these things, you will be able to control the effects and work on yourself.

Overcome superior tendencies



Change is never easy. When a person has a high opinion of themselves, this can be detrimental to relationships. This attitude can turn people off and actually cause the loss of friendships. Ironically, a person with a superiority complex will never admit that they are the reason why friendships disappear. Resist the urge to always be in charge or believe you know it all. Be open to listening and accepting of the opinion of others and never take part in gossip. Also, learn to acknowledge people’s strengths and weaknesses.

Ask for help



Typically, a person suffering from a superiority complex may not need psychiatric help, unless the complex completely takes over their personality. The complex can be passed down through heritage; however, it can also be the result of interactions at, for example, school, place of employment, social functions. Therefore, it is so important for one suffering from this complex, to maintain friendships, especially close friendships, with those they trust. When trying to battle the superiority complex, it helps to have someone that can help them stay focused on their goal.

Nothing good comes easy, if you notice you have a case of superiority complex, talk to a trusted friend that can help checkmate your actions and help you achieve your goals of change.