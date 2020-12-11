Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said that the Igbos of South-East Nigeria must play good politics in order to occupy the ultimate office.

Adesina’s view comes just as the Igbos have continued to lament alleged marginalizing, arguing that all regions in Nigeria had produced a president, except the South-East.

Adesina expressed this in his latest article titled ‘Dave Umahi’s heart of Lion’.

He noted that South-East politicians including Orji Kalu, Hope Uzodimma, Chris Ngige and Dave Umahi are beaming the light so that the Igbos can find their way to the presidency.

He added that Umahi, being able to defect from the PDP to the APC was an indication that he had the heart of a lion.

The article partly read:

“I’ve always said it. The South-East must play better politics to get the ultimate office in the country. Sleeping and facing the same direction may not be the best option. The Orji Kalus, Hope Uzodimmas, Chris Ngiges, Dave Umahis, and many others, are now shining the light so that their people can find the way. And so let it be.”

Adesina noted that during the last APC meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, there were 3 prominent red caps in the hall which could not be ignored.

Describing the caps, he said:

“The first red cap adorned the head of Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, a former two-term governor of Abia State, and an early comer to the APC from his region of the country. He caught the vision of a renascent Nigeria early enough. He used to belong to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA).

“The second red cap sat daintily on the head of Hope Uzodimma, another wise man from the East, and Governor of Imo State. He also used to belong to PDP, till he had a Damascus road experience like the biblical Saul, who became Paul.

“The third red cap? Man of the moment, and star of the NEC meeting. Every mention of his name drew applause. Chief Dave Umahi, an Engineer, and Governor of Ebonyi State. Umahi had been a PDP man, possibly all of his political career.

“He was a deputy governor to Martin Elechi for eight years, succeeded him as governor, and is now in his second term. Umahi had always loved and respected President Muhammadu Buhari, and never hid it, though they were of different political parties. And the President reciprocated in like manner.

“In fact, the first State the President ever visited in the country and passed the night was Ebonyi. Umahi was PDP in the exterior, but APC at heart.”

Adesina noted that the South-East, for years, have been governed by the PDP with nothing to show for it until Buhari came to the rescue. He added that just like Umahi, the Igbos must play good politics for their light to shine better.

Like this: Like Loading...