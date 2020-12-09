Daily News

The way out of corruption — Obi

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the high rate of corruption in the country, describing it  as the bane of Nigeria’s development.

In a message to mark  International Anti-Corruption Day, celebrated on December 9, 2020, Obi  lamented that Nigeria, and indeed Africa, has continued to stagnate under  the heavy burden of corruption which has pervaded every part of it.

Obi  stated that if not for corruption, which has continued to bite hard on the nation, Nigeria would be among the comity of highly developed nations, judging by the wealth of human and natural resources the  nation is blessed with.

Obi called on leaders at all levels of  government to understand that development will continue to be far from Nigeria if the dangerous virus of  corruption is not done away with. He  explained that corruption in the country would be a thing of the past if leaders, and indeed every Nigerian, sanitized their hearts.

“We must  purge ourselves of selfishness, greed and self aggrandizement if we must do away with corruption. If every one of us, especially the political leaders, can dust corruption off  our  hearts, then we will develop better  as  a nation”, Obi  said.

The former governor of Anambra State, also urged the government to set up the required checks and balances that will ensure accountability in governance. Obi argued that corruption thrives more in an environment of porosity and lawlessness. He said that if  there were operational  systems that could easily expose  corrupt practices, then leaders will be forced to discharge their duties without favour.

He further called for more public awareness on the dangers  corruption pose to national development. In his words “By  different means available, we can raise anti-corruption awareness and encourage  the public and political leaders to imbibe integrity in their daily lives. If we all pursue moral rectitude as a people, then  our nation will be rid of corruption and we will be on the path to glory”.

