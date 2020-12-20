It’s Christmas and things including our minds are catching up pretty slowly. As Christmas jingles take over the streets, it seems that people are accepting the consequences of their actions and for those who are not readily available, their works are a suitable representation. Here is a rundown of the week:

Billionaires club

Kylie Jenner | Photo Getty

Kylie Jenner, reality TV star and business mogul, is the only woman in the top 10 of the list that has 100 celebrities ranked. That is not all, she takes the spot as the highest paid celebrity. With a whopping $590 million in earnings, the 23-year-old and mother of one sold 51% of her company to Coty, Inc. for a staggering $600 million. She and her famous family also just inked an exclusive multimedia deal with Hulu. Travis Scott, the father to her daughter, Stormi, appeared at no. 82, after earning $39.5 million. Wondering where Kanye West is? Her brother-in-law trailed behind with $170 million to lay claim to second place.

Privacy?

Cardi B and Megan The Stallion

American rapper and media personality Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. professionally known as Snoop Dogg has taken a swipe at Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy hit single “WAP”. The 49-year-old rapper during an interview praised the two women for expressing themselves but raised concerns about the impression their music could have on younger women when it comes to their bodies and sexuality. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper termed his concerns a lack of ‘privacy and intimacy’. He said: “That should be a woman’s prized possession… but I can’t be mad at her cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying?” Fun fact: His debut album was titled “Doggystyle”.

Misunderstood?

Lil Wayne | Photo Rolling Stone

Although rapper Lil Wayne sang, “I’m just a soul whose intentions are good,” those words might have no meaning as he might be facing up to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a handgun despite being a convicted felon.

A search warrant said Carter told investigators the gun was a Father’s Day gift. Although his lawyer, Howard Srebnick, said he considered a motion to suppress the search of the plane as a violation of the rapper’s constitutional rights. Carter, he said, wanted to accept responsibility. He is currently free on $250,000 bail but has had to surrender his passport.

Turn of events

Omah Lay and Tems

What was supposed to be fun times for new kid on the block Stanley Omah Didia known as Omah Lay and fellow rising star Temilade Openiyi known as Tems quickly turned sour after their arrest in Uganda. The singers were picked up by Katwe Police in Uganda after performing at a concert. News has it that the organisers of the event disguised the show as a lunch and dinner event but later on, at night started inviting artists to perform. The artistes and organisers were charged with “acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease Covid-19.” Since then, Nigerians have started several online campaigns to get the stars released.

Wakanda forever

Chadwick Boseman. | Photo The Verge

There will be only one T’Challa! Disney paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman by announcing that his pioneering role in “Black Panther” will not be recast in the sequel, as the company set out details of its upcoming Marvel superhero films and series. Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. “His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past — and it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. Long Live King T’Challa!