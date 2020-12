This picture taken in Paris on December 22, 2020 shows a Christmas Santa Claus decoration, with a protective mask. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Santa in a snow globe, child choristers at St Paul’s Cathedral, An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray conflict praying during Sunday Mass, and much more that happened around the world in pictures.

Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud competes in the men’s FIS Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Engelberg, central Switzerland, on December 19, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Lebanese launch lanterns in Beirut’s Gemmayzeh neighbourhood on December 20, 2020, during the lighting of a Christmas tree in memory of the victims of the devastating port blast in that took place in the capital’s port in August. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

Members of the Afghan security forces stand at the site of an attack, in Kabul on December 20, 2020. – A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul on December 20, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital. (Photo by Zakeria HASHIMI / AFP)

Syrian-Armenian potter Misak Antranik Petros uses an ancient pottery wheel to churn different types of pots at his workshop located inside an ancient mud-brick house near the city of Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province, on December 19, 2020. – Petros was only a teenager when he had to take over for his sick father and become the main potter of the family. He has since become a master of the craft and is keen to pass his skills on. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)

A medical worker tends to a patient in the sub-intensice care unit of the Tor Vergata hospital in Rome on December 21, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

A woman pays respects to a victim of the war over Karabakh, during a gathering for a memorial ceremony, at the Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery in Yerevan, on December 19, 2020. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan led, on December 19, 2020, thousands in a march in memory of those killed in a six-week war with Azerbaijan as the Caucasus country began three days of mourning. Pashinyan has been under huge pressure from the opposition to step down after nearly 3,000 Armenians were killed in the clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)

A protester from the Nepalese Students Union, which is affiliated with the opposition Congress party shouts slogans during a demonstration after the parliament was abruptly dissolved in Kathmandu on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)

This photo taken on December 21, 2020 shows people watching a performer during a pole dancing competition amid temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius in Mohe, in northeastern China’s Henglongjiang province. (Photo by STR / AFP)

A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, wearing a face shield and kneeling behind a transparent barrier amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, gestures to a girl at a shopping mall with Christmas decorations in Kuala Lumpur on December 22, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

Maryland Cremation Services transporter Reggie Elliott brings the remains of a Covid-19 victim to his van from the hospital’s morgue in Baltimore, Maryland on December 24, 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

US President-elect Joe Biden receives a Covid-19 vaccination from Tabe Mase, Nurse Practitioner and Head of Employee Health Services, at the Christiana Care campus in Newark, Delaware on December 21, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)

The Eiffel Tower is reflected in a puddle as a man runs, on December 24, 2020 in Paris. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

A surfer wipes out at Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on December 24, 2020. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

An Ethiopian refugee who fled the Tigray conflict prays during Sunday Mass at an Ethiopian Orthodox church built by former Ethiopian refugees near the Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on Dec. 6. Thousands of Tigrayan refugees from Ethiopia have fled across the border into Sudan with stories of atrocities committed during a spiraling conflict. — Tasuyoshi Chiba / AFP

Santa chats with a child in Seattle. Known as the Seattle Santa, he is usually booked for private events but is set up this year in a socially-distanced snow globe. — David Ryder

A guard holds his pistol while transferring a bag of cash to an armored vehicle in Johannesburg on Dec. 8. — Michele Spatari / AFP

Santa Claus waves at visitors as he hangs from the cable car on Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro on Dec. 5. — Mauro Pimentel / AFP

This photograph taken in December 11, 2020 shows a health worker statute placed in front of Basilica of St Francis in Assisi. – Each evening during Christmas in addition a statue of a nurse will be placed in a crib in front of the Basilica, homage to Italy’s health workers for their heroic efforts during the Covid-19 emergency. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)