By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Nigerian singer, Simi, recently weighed in on the mass refusal of employees of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to work.

The singer and mother of one lamented the neglect in Nigeria’s educational sector saying the odds are always against the average Nigerian.

Simi also accused Nigerian leaders of dashing the hopes of its citizens saying most Nigerian youths spend half of their lives trying to survive due to fewer opportunities in the country.

“Higher institutions are on strike for months almost, if not every, year. The odds are always stacked against the average Nigerian. You spend the first half of your life just trying to survive. To eat. To catch up. When you finally decide to settle, you don’t have enough to do even that,” she tweeted via her official Twitter page.

Continuing, she wrote, “Taking away the hopes and dreams of the youth. Destroying their futures so they’re ready to settle for crumbs. Just so they can live to see the next day and fight for more crumbs. Because they’re not your children, their futures don’t matter? Shame on you!!

“If the leaders in our own country can’t have compassion for their people, then what can we really do? They get into power and abuse it, abuse the people they should be serving. The rest of the world laughing at the so-called giant of Africa. Shame on all of you!!”