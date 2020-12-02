A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Sula Iko-Sami, has faulted those calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that he has not failed in carrying out his duties.

Iko-Sami who made an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said while it is okay to criticize policies that have failed, it is wrong to ask the President to resign.

President Buhari’s administration had been hinged mainly on three points; fighting insecurity, corruption, and alleviating poverty. But with the issue of insecurity and killings appearing to be on the rise, calls for his resignation have been on the increase.

When asked if the President has done well, Iko-Sami said “No, he has not failed”.

He also described the issue of insecurity as a global one that is not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that the President is doing the best he can.

Read Also: Facts On The Ground Support Our Call For Buhari’s Resignation – NEF Spokesman

“You cannot attribute every issue to partisan view. You can criticize where government has failed, you can critic govt policies and provide alternatives but you cannot ask a president to resign when you and I know that if you rank all the policies the president has bestowed in this country, he is succeeding.

“Our security challenge is a global challenge and this government is facing it head on. Just like I said, is the need to rejig some of the security policies of our government and everyday, we get to change command, service chiefs, there are many things the president could do but that is at his own discretion”.

This comes just hours after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, said the President has agreed to address the reps on the state of insecurity in the country, as requested by the lawmakers.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with the president, Gbajabiamila said the president is more concerned than most people perceives and is not resting on his oars to resolve the nation’s insecurity problem.

The call followed the killing of at least 110 farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State (according to the United Nations) on Saturday by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.