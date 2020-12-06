Altogether, the entire country seems to have gone to La-la land where they are all feeling their ways on all fours and the animals are rolling around the hillsides in laughter as they watch Nigerians put their carts before their horses.

By Oyinkan Medubi

Everyone hits the low spot in their life at one time or the other. You notice that you’re at that low spot when even your favourite dish no longer smiles invitingly at you and all you can do is sigh, sigh, and sigh. Then that new pair of shoes no longer makes any meaning to you and you don’t get that high feeling that comes from showing it to the envy of your best friend. Most importantly, you don’t care anymore whether the soup has any taste or too much salt. Everyone knows what their low point is.

I know my own low point. It’s when I am looking into my food bins and the bottoms of the said food bins are grinning back at me without any respect. That is no laughing matter. No, that used to be my low point. My low point is when I vainly tell my weight to drop and it refuses to oblige and instead rises astronomically whether I binge or not. No, no; that used to be my second low point. I’ve just found another one.

My new low point is wiping all the laughter off my face and filling my chest with heaves and hisses instead. That low point is finding out that my country, Nigeria, the most populous black country in the world, the giant of Africa, cannot seem to get it. That is my new low point. I just found out that things seem to be getting worse and worse and the worse they get, the more hope recedes; and the more hope recedes, the worse it gets for the people. And all because all of us are not willing to do the right thing, especially our leaders and followers. Let me tell you why I am at my lowest point now.

Some days ago, it was reported that as many as over forty farmers somewhere in the north were killed at once by people suspected to be insurgents. Just as we were mourning the helplessness of the country in the face of this assault, another item reported that a presidency spokesperson said that it was because those farmers did not take permission from the military before going to their farms. I ask you!

I did a double take on that one. I mean, since when did we begin to require permission from the authorities to go to the farm in this country or to work or to parties? I mean, I grew up on ‘going to farms’ when I was little and lived with my grandmother. I never heard her take permission from anyone before she could go to the farm. She even very often asked us the young ones to join her there after the day’s schooling and she never told us to take permission from the village council before coming. So, most school/farm days saw us rambling through the bushes and several other farms in search of unmentionable things which aided our growth and developed our sensibilities.In places where the army has to sanction farmers’ movements now, how are the young ones to grow? What is next, really?

As if that was not bad enough, it was reported yesterday that a mass kidnapping exercise took place in broad daylight somewhere along one of the Nigerian roads in the south. And no one could do anything about it. Just like that, scores of people were deprived of their freedom by some irreverent individuals. Seriously, now you begin to appreciate just how low my point is right now. Let me tell you, it is very low. But there’s more.

Another report came to my sight. It said that an army top manwas said to have stated that Nigerians should not expect insurgency to end in this country for another twenty years. Seriously?! I mean, twenty whole years?!!! What are we to do until then? I mean, right now, resources are being committed to fighting the insurgents, scores of Nigerians are losing their lives at intervals, and the answers that we had sought all these years are to be delayed for another twenty years? Oh la, la! What then do we do? Just what do we do?

But that’s not all. Now, reports are rife that Nigeria is to build a railway for Niger republic, another country; Nigeria is to build a refinery in Niger Republic, Nigeria is to import fuel from Niger Republic, and so on. And yet, it was I and other NIGERIANS, not NIGERIENS, who elected this APC government into power! Now they are gaining from this government more than me. Sniff. Sniff.Now, you begin to understand why my point is so low. I just hope I have not infected you. Yours is now lower? Oh dear! Let me see what I can do about that.

Remember that joke I told you a while back? Well, let’s run it again. The story goes that Ronald Reagan went to God and asked him when America would develop. God told him in ten years, and Reagan began to cry. Then Thatcher went to God and asked when Britain would develop and God said in twenty years. Then Thatcher began to cry. So also India, Pakistan, Canada, and so on, with each leader bursting into tears after God’s reply. When it came to Nigeria’s turn, however, it was God who began to cry.

Listen, I have come to some conclusions. I have cried many times on this column that our leaders and followers just don’t seem to get it. They don’t seem to get the fact that leadership is about nation building, not amassing wealth, and followership is about giving the heave-ho from below to assist their leaders. Right now, my electricity is not better, my water supply is not better, my roads are not better, nothing is better! Indeed, everything seems to be worse because my food is even costlier now! All these translate to this fact: the leaders and followers are not building the Nigerian nation for me!

Now I have a new cry, that my leaders seem to have lost it, and the followers are stumbling downhill after them. Altogether, the entire country seems to have gone to La-la land where they are all feeling their ways on all fours and the animals are rolling aroundthe hillside in laughter as they watch Nigerians put their carts before their horses.Recently, I learnt that scores of people are being kidnapped daily on the Kaduna-Abuja road and on many other roads too, and nothing is being done to stem it. Yet, our leaders are either focusing on 2023 elections or how to check the social media use. This is too disheartening.

This column has very light-heartedly poked fun at many of our quirks and foibles as a nation for about a decade now. Through it all, it has gently urged and called for change. It is regrettable though that with each passing week, month, or year, things have not changed. Rather, things to have got worse. No sir, life does not seem to have improved for the average person in this country. Like someone said, life no longer counts for anything around here.

People cannot travel freely anymore. Worse, they can’t even eat freely where they are! So, this is it. I’ve decided that there is nothing to laugh at anymore; indeed, there’s everything to hiss at. The question then is, when will things change before that low spot at the bottom of the bin hits this country in the face? When?