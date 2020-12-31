Suspected robbers reportedly invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat, went straight to the office of the Secretary of the State Government, SSG and carted away valuables.

This is despite the huge security presence at the secretariat.

According to Mega Icon, no arrest has been made so far but the SSG, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who is presently out of the country, has been briefed about the incidence.

Just last week, the office was burgled by unknown persons who carted away valuables.

There has been an upsurge in the invasion and robbery of government offices in Ibadan lately.

About two weeks ago, the office of Ademola Ige, the Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Culture and Tourism was burgled.

Ige was rattled on learning that the heavily guarded office was broken into by thieves who carted away plasma television and other valuables.

But government officials were unable to disclose whether or not the burglars went away with vital documents.

Sources revealed that that the burglars might have perpetrated the ugly act at midnight as workers arrived their offices to behold what happened.

Many are still shocked by the development, wondering how the burglars could have entered the office complex which had armed security operatives attached to it and how the burglers could have operated without some inside help.



Similarly, the state primary health care office situated within the secretariat premises was also burgled. However, some of the items stolen were recovered from the burglers before they escaped.

