Lagos residents might be faced with traffic difficulties amid the Christmas holiday following the full closure of Third Mainland Bridge on the midnight of Christmas Day.

The bridge will remain closed until midnight of December 28 as it is undergoing repairs.

Federal Government had earlier announced that the bridge will be shut for 72 hours to cast concrete on the expansion joints.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerians Celebrate Christmas In An ‘Unusual’ Way

Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukayode Popoola while making the announcement said it is to prevent vibration of the bridge.

“There is going to be a total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Island Bound lane. The effective date of the closure will be from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December. So people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.’’

“By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12:00 midnight, we are going to close it, so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday the 26th and on 27th we cast again. And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on the 28th December midnight, that is 72-hour closure,” he said.

Popoola explained that the full closure of the bridge is necessary because, “If we allow vehicles to be moving on one lane, there is going to be vibrations and the concrete will not set properly.”

He also announced that there will be a partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for 48 hours, beginning from Monday, December 28 to Tuesday, December 29, for the completion of some repairs.

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos was partially shut on July 24 for rehabilitation works and a series of repairs.

The repair expected to last six months was extended by one month due to the #EndSARS protests in Lagos extending the completion date from January 2021 to February.

The thirdmainland bridge is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.