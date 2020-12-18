DSC_7021 5bce44a6d2e64827687d8e76 6a00d8341c630a53ef0168e975a28c970c-640wi

310,000,000 dollars. And now in letters: three hundred million American dollars. 120 Billion Nigerian Naira. So much can be won on Friday with Mega Millions. A huge amount of money. How come there is so much money up for grabs? And if you win, do you get that amount in your account in one go? And how can you actually play from Nigeria? Quiet. TheLotter has all the answers.

It has been over three months since the US Mega Millions jackpot was last won but there’s a chance it will be won in the upcoming draw, this Friday night. Mega Millions offers a staggering jackpot of nine figures: $310,000,000, and you could win it from Nigeria!

So it’s no surprise that loads of Nigerian people are already using TheLotter to safely and securely purchase official tickets for Mega Millions and other foreign lotteries, because every one of them using the service puts themselves in with a chance of becoming a millionaire if they win.

How you can play for a $310 million USD jackpot



1. Create your free account at TheLotter and select Mega Millions from the more than 50 worldwide lotteries available on the site.



2. Fill in the online ticket purchase form with your chosen numbers: five main numbers from 1-70 and a single Megaball number from 1-25.



3. Confirm your purchase.



4. An official ticket will be purchased for you by TheLotter’s local agents in the USA.



5. You will see the scanned ticket in your personal account.



6. You’ll receive a notification every time you win!

TheLotter is the leading online lottery ticket messaging service in the world, enabling people everywhere to play, and possibly win, the biggest international lotteries.

TheLotter has been calling lucky players since 2002, telling them: “Hello, you won the lottery!”

Adrian Cooremans, TheLotter’s spokesman explains: “We give players the opportunity to participate in the world’s biggest and most exciting lotteries. And the best part? Our customers don’t just play lotteries – they also win them!

Since its launch in 2002, TheLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over six million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

M. from Baghdad, won a massive $6,4 Million Jackpot in Oregon Megabucks USA, playing through TheLotter.com in August 2015

According to Adrian Cooremans, TheLotter’s spokesman, it is possible to play American lotteries such as Mega Millions from Nigeria as “lottery rules clearly state that you do not need to be a citizen or resident to play, nor is there any law in the United States prohibiting a foreigner from winning the lottery”.

Based on those rules, residents of Nigeria can participate in the Mega Millions draw with official lottery tickets purchased legally on their behalf by a respected and reputable ticket messenger service, such as TheLotter.

The current Mega Millions jackpot stands at $310 million. All Nigerian people who buy their official Mega Millions tickets at TheLotter will participate in the draw with the same conditions as if they were physically in the United States.

You can sign up at TheLotter and try your luck in the upcoming US Mega Millions draw.

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. +18 only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

For more information visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk