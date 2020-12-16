Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom during visit to one of the victims of herdsmen attack.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday condemned the renewed attacks and killings by suspected herdsmen in Benue State.

The governor who stressed that the killer herdsmen are from neighboring countries said the killings will not be allowed under his watch and security agents will be deployed to the affected communities.

“These terrorist herdsmen, who most of them are not Nigerians, found their way into Nigeria and are killing people.

“This will not be allowed under my watch. We will continue to work with security people and ensure we stop this.

“Because livestock agro-ranger are doing well these herdsmen have decided to target them. This is not right,” Ortom said.

The governor’s reaction comes hours after three persons including a lawyer and his wife were killed by suspected herdsmen following an attack at Agboughul in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Governor Ortom addressing residents of the community

Also on Saturday, four persons were killed and seven others injured by suspected herdsmen at Tse Angbande, a suburb of Makurdi.

The incidents have created anxiety with fears of renewed attacks by herdsmen.

Governor Ortom however asked the Federal Government to step up plans and strategies to stamp out terrorism and armed herdsmen who have been terrorising the state since 2009 and have refused to obey the state open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law of 2017.

See below photos of security operatives at the affected Benue community…