Thousands of people in Indonesia have been evacuated as monitoring sensors have continued to pick increasing volcanic activities.

According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, hot ash tumbled as far as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) down the slopes of Mount Semeru early Tuesday. This development triggered panic among villagers, as falling ash and sulfur blanketed several villages around its slopes.

The highest volcano on Indonesia’s most dense Java island is the 3,676-meter (12,060-feet) mountain in Lumajang district.

While speaking with newsmen, spokesman of the Disaster Mitigation Agency, Raditya JatiJati, said authorities are still trying to evacuate about 550 people living on the mountain’s slopes, adding that there were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

The agency warned villagers and tourists to stay 4 kilometres (2.4 miles) from the crater.

The volcanic eruption on Tuesday came two days after Mount Ili Lewotolok shot out columns of hot clouds as high as 4,000 meters (13,100 feet) into the sky. According to ABC News, more than 4,600 people were evacuated from the slopes of the mountain, located on Lembata Island in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The alert in Ili Lewotolok was issued on Sunday after sensors picked up increased activity. The 1,423-meter (4,660-foot) mountain has been rumbling since October 2017, the Volcanology Agency said.

The Transportation Ministry in the country has closed down local airports after flight warnings were issued following the increased volcanic activity.

