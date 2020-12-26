Unidentified armed combatants have killed three Burundian peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR), the United Nations said on Friday, 25 December, hours after a rebel coalition fighting the government called off a unilateral truce and reiterated calls for the suspension of a general election scheduled to take place on Sunday, 27 December.

”The attacks on UN peacekeepers and CAR troops took place in Dekoa, central Kemo prefecture, and in Bakouma, southern Mbomou prefecture, the UN said in a brief statement.

”Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others were wounded, the statement said, without providing further details.

The attacks came as voters in CAR geared up for presidential and legislative elections, deemed a key test for the country’s ability to recover stability after decades of political turmoil and armed conflict.

According to CGTN, president Faustin-Archange Touadera, seeking another mandate is the favourite to win the presidential election in a field of 17 candidates.

But several opposition groups, as well as a recently formed coalition of armed groups the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), have called for a vote delay after CAR’s top court rejected several candidacies for the election.

Those barred from contesting include former President Francois Bozize, who was removed in 2013 following a rebellion led by mainly Muslim Seleka fighters.

The CPC, formed on December 19 and drawing from militia groups that together control two-thirds of the country, launched an offensive last week and threatened to march on the capital, Bangui. The government called the move a coup, accusing Bozize of stoking the CPC rebellion to disrupt the election. The former president, who is under UN sanctions, denied the claim. Touadera, who has been campaigning in Bangui flanked by Russian, Rwandan and UN guards, has urged voters to come out and vote without fear on Sunday “They are trying to come to Bangui, you central Africans must open your eyes and help our armed forces. ”UN peacekeepers MINUSCA, those from Rwanda and Russia are giving us a hand, don’t let those armed fighters come into the city, he told supporters at his final campaign rally. Several opposition candidates had stopped their campaign some time ago, demanding an election delay. The human rights watch (HRW) on Wednesday, 22 December, said at least five civilians have been killed while the UN said more than 55,000 people have fled their homes for fear of attacks.

Like this: Like Loading...