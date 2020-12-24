By Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology has expelled three students for allegedly gang-raping their colleague on the campus.

They are Ferdinand Bruse Gospel, (EMT/17/096, Medical Technician), Chimgozirim Sunday (HIM/ 17/038, Health Information Management) and Nadum Sampson (DS/16/024, Dental Surgery Technician.

However, one of the students, Sunday, who spoke via a telephone interview, absolved himself and others of the allegation and accused the school management of violating their right to fair hearing.

The Provost, Prof. Franklin Nlerum, said the action followed due process, adding that the students were given fair hearing before the college arrived at the decision to expel them.