Kunle Akinrinade

THREE nationals of Benin Republic have been arrested in Lagos for allegedly siphoning 6,250 litres of petrol. Parading the suspects, the Commandant of Lagos State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Paul Ayeni said the suspects were recently arrested by the Nigerian Navy’s psatrol team and handed to NSCDC on Dec.5 at about 7:50 a.m.

He said: “The three suspects: Bidem Kakon, 32; Gbeza Atanancy, 24; and Haunsa Crepin, 25; were arrested in a wooden boat conveying 6,250 litres of PMS.

”The suspects will soon be taken to court to face the wrath of the law due to the economic sabotage they caused the nation.

”The PMS siphoned by the bunkerers which is worth N1.2 million can serve about 500 households if not stolen.’’

”Until their arrest, they lived at No 6 Adogeta Street, Cotonou,” he said

The commandant said the suspects were arrested at a frontier between Nigerian Maritime Boundary and the Republic of Benin.

He said that the suspects would soon be prosecuted.