At least three people have been confirmed killed in one of the Borno communities in Hawul Local Government Area attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday.

Isa Gusau, the spokesperson to Governor Babagana Zulum, also said the insurgents destroyed schools, places of worship and other buildings during the attack on the four communities.

“About four communities, comprising Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro, were affected by Saturday’s attack with schools, shops and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents,” Mr Gusau said in a Sunday statement.

“Three persons were killed in Shafa, among them two hunters and a civilian. Thousands of bags of farm produce, recently harvested by farmers, were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls.”

The spokesperson said Mr Zulum was not in the state when the attack occurred but has since returned to the state and visited some of the affected communities.



He said Mr Zulum flew from Abuja to Maiduguri, on Sunday, and, on arrival, took a military chopper to visit the four communities raided on Saturday night.

He explained that the governor had on Thursday left Maiduguri for Katsina en route to Abuja for a series of scheduled activities, but had to cut short the trip following the attack.

“Governor Zulum was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa,” Mr Gusau said.