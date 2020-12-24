A three-member gang has reportedly raped and murdered an unidentified female trader along Evbuosa road near Obozogbe in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State.

Members of the gang also collected N30,000 that was with the deceased.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Thursday from one of the investigating officers at the state’s police command that the three suspects, who are presently in the police custody, confessed that they dragged the woman into a nearby bush where they took turns to rape her.

The police source, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the screams of the deceased during the rape attracted passer-bys and it led to the arrest of one of the suspects identified as Destiny Osa.

He said, “Police investigation revealed that the three assailants dragged the woman into a nearby bush where they took a turn to rape and later left her with life-threatening injuries.

“The three persons are now in police custody in Edo State. They allegedly accosted the woman where she was robbed of the sum of N30,000. The yet-to-be-identified woman could not stand the serious bruises inflicted on her as later died in the bush.”

On how the police got wind of the information, he said, “Some persons who were in the farm at that moment heard the screaming of a woman, but they could not find her when they got to the scene, where the screaming was coming from.

“It was possible that at that time the suspects had relocated her far into the bush. Somehow, a shirt belonging to a member of the village was found in the area. The owner of the shirt was later identified to be one Destiny Osa.”

He said the suspect, Osa, was apprehended by the local vigilante group and handed over to officers of the Ugo Police Division who in turn handed him over to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command for discreet investigations.

According to him, after a series of interrogations, Osa told the police how they attacked, robbed, raped, and murdered the woman in the bush at about 7am on December 19.

“He then took the police to arrest the other two members of the gang. Their names were given as Etim Zion and Samuel Jeremiah, both from Akwa Ibom State but resident in the area.

“During the police investigation, the woman’s hair attachment and her wrapper were recovered at the scene of the crime. The prime suspect Destiny Osa later led the police and another investigative team to the bush area where the woman was gang-raped. The body has since been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy and further investigation,” he added.

Chidi Nwabuzor, the state’s police public relations officer, confirmed the incident.

He, however, regretted that no one has come for the body of the trader.

Mr Nwabuzor advised anyone whose family member left home since Saturday 19 December to Evbuosa around Obozogbe in Orhionmwon LGA and has not returned home to contact the office of the Anti-Kidnapping/Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command in Benin.

The PPRO was the suspects would be prosecuted in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.