Three men: Aderemi Adegoke, Adekunle Adegoke and Rasaq Okemakinde, who allegedly beat-up a policeman to avert arrest, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adegoke, 59; Adegoke 22 and Okemakinde, 30, are facing a six-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, breach of peace, wilful damage and assault.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 16 at 4.00 p.m. at No. 21 Bajomo St., Ahamadiya, Ikeja.

Raji said that the defendants assulted ASP Olumide Oshipoye while he was discharging his lawful duties.

He also said that they damaged a Tecno phone worth N42, 000, and carried an Elepac generator, belonging to Mr David Odimba over an undisclosed argument they had.

“Odimba reported the defendants to the police, but they resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

“The defendants prevented the ASP and three other police officers from discharging their duties,” the prosecutor said.

Raji said that the offences contravened Sections 117, 168, 172,173, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 stipulates three years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 16 for mention.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria