The police command in Ogun says it has rescued three out of four of its officials, abducted by hoodlums at Aba Tuntun community in Ijebu Igbo in the Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Mr Oyeyemi said that a constable, Emmanuel Gene, was still being held captive by the hoodlums.

The spokesman said that the police had deployed operatives to the area to rescue the missing policeman.

He said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction and that they were helping the police in investigations.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the village head has sent a petition to the police that some hoodlums are in possession of dangerous weapons in the village.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ijebu Igbo, led his team to the place on Thursday with vigilantes and recovered six single barrel guns, 16 Dane guns, 16 cartridges and arrested the suspects.

“While taking the suspects and the weapons to the station, some hoodlums ambushed them and abducted four of the policemen.

“They shot the DPO in the arm and freed the suspects.

“We have rescued three of the policemen abducted. We don’t know the whereabouts of the constable among them.

“We have arrested three suspects and they are helping us in the investigation,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

(NAN)