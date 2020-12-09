Niyi Akinnaso

OCCASIONAL pause is always necessary to give room for reflection. Today, I reflect on three issues on which I have commented in order to have some clarity for tomorrow.

COVID-19 on the rise again

There are many Nigerians who ignorantly insist that there is “no coro” in the country. Others who know full well that the virus is real and has infected nearly 70,000 and killed nearly 1,200 Nigerians may now think that the pandemic era has ended, following the sharp decline in infections in October. For example, there were only 48 infections in 5 states and the Federal Capital Territory on October 24, 2020. That was toward the tail end of the #EndSARS protest and the looting that followed.

However, the figures started trending upwards from November 24, 2020, exactly one month after the dip, hitting the 200s several times before the end of the month. By December 3, 2000, the infection figure was over 300 and it stayed that way for five days in a row, hitting 390 on December 7, 2020. Today, the infection rate is trending toward the 400 mark.

This upward trend can be attributed to four factors. One, the mostly maskless #EndSARS protesters and the maskless looters that followed may have aided the spread of the virus, leading to a spike three to four weeks later.

Second, the relaxation of major prevention guidelines by the general population, partly due to negligence or ignorance and partly due to COVID-19 fatigue, may also have aided the spread of the virus.

Third, the winter (cold weather), which keeps people longer indoors in Western countries has led to a major spike in Europe and North America. This has serious implications for Nigeria as some returnees from these countries have been found to be positive for the virus after their 7-day quarantine period. Such people may have infected others, given the finding that the virus is transmitted even before symptoms are detected.

Fourth, the negligence of several state governments in following through on testing is another contributory factor. Several vectors of the virus might have been left untested and, therefore, undetected, thereby infecting others.

#EndSARS in the news again

The government’s doublespeak on the #EndSARS protest is directly responsible for the attempted resurgence of the protest this week. The protesters are demanding the release of suspected promoters and the unfreezing of their accounts.

The government’s initial actions of looking into the protesters’ demands and setting up judicial panels of inquiry into their grievances as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent statement that the youths have the right to protest have been hailed as responsive actions. However, they do not square with the arrests of suspected promoters of the protests and the freezing of their accounts.

If the suspected promoters of the protest were arrested and their accounts frozen in order to find out the big movers behind their action, the government is mistaken as such information (if it existed) could still be obtained without arrests and without freezing accounts. Only a government that lacks a proper intelligence architecture would go that rout. The method of arresting to obtain information, rather than letting information lead to arrests, is not the best way to uphold the rule of law.

Besides, the government may be mistaken in concluding that the youths could not raise about N150 million Naira within two weeks in this digital age, especially given the globalization of their protest. The government’s action demonstrates its disbelief in the ability of today’s youths to raise funds for a good course. Yet, the government is happy to be bailed out of financial conundrum over COVID-19, by relying on the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19, which had raised nearly N40 billion from about 200 donors by then end of November, 2020.

The government would do well to release those arrested and unfreeze their accounts, while moving forward with its investigations. Otherwise, the government would continue to undercut the genuineness of its initial response to the #EndSARS protest.

UNILAG, Mumuni, and Bad optics

It is unfortunate that Mikail Mumuni chose to deliver a slave message like a true slave, rather than delivering it like a freeborn. He strayed from the omoluabi ethos in his response to my article, UNILAG: The joy of victory and the agony of defeat (The Nation, November 18, 2020).

In his response, wrongly titled UNILAG: Akinnaso’s contempt for facts (The Nation, November 25, 2020), Mumuni echoed his master’s voice like the needle of an old gramophone. Rather than contest the facts in my essay, he played up other facts, which he claimed I ignored, by echoing the allegations made against the reinstated Vice Chancellor, Professor Toyin Ogundipe, by his paymaster, the then Chairman of the dissolved Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin.

Mumuni missed the point completely. The ad hoc Visitation Panel did exactly what it was set up to do, namely, to look into (a) the procedure by which Ogundipe was removed as Vice Chancellor and (b) the procedure by which the Acting Vice Chancellor was appointed. The other terms of reference revolve around these two.

In both cases, Babalakin’s Council flouted the procedure. It failed to set up a Joint Committee of Council and Senate to give Ogundipe the opportunity to defend himself. It also failed to involve the University Senate in the appointment of the Acting Vice Chancellor. Worse still, it was alleged that Council did not vote to remove the Vice Chancellor after all, but that the votes were reportedly manipulated to achieve removal.

The Panel made the right recommendations, which the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, upheld. In addition to dissolving the Governing Council and reinstating the Vice Chancellor, the Panel also recommended the setting up of a full Visitation Panel to look into how the university had been run.

This is where the Nation Editorial, Bad optics (The Nation, November 23, 2020) got it wrong. The Vice Chancellor need not step aside for the University Visitation Panel to do its job. That is never the practice. Ideally, a Visitation Panel should be set up every five years to investigate every aspect of university life over the past five years or more. Such a Panel often meets for months, rather than for a few weeks as the recent ad hoc Panel did. The Vice Chancellor is needed to provide critical information to the Panel. This does not preclude his being a casualty of the Panel’s findings.