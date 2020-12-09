The three suspected Yahoo boys



• Bricklayer sentenced to 12 years for raping, impregnating 13-year-old girl



• Youth leader publicly flogged for raping teenager in Delta

An 18 year-old girl (name withheld) has narrated how she was gang-raped by three suspected Yahoo boys in Ilese, Ogun State. The victim claimed the incident occurred last weekend on her way to Ita-Ale area of Ilese-Ijebu when she was accosted by three young men who rode in a Lexus ES 350 car and blocked her.

She said they forcefully dragged her to Rasanwa area where they took turns to rape her at gunpoint. The victim who managed to put herself together said she reported the incident at Ilese Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The suspects are Tunde Sadiq Taiwo, 22; Damilola Adesina, 20; and Adegoke Amos, 21. The suspected Yahoo boys, who confessed to the crime, said they committed the heinous act thinking the police no longer work in Nigeria.

On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilese Division, Yakubu Bala, mobilised his detectives and stormed their hideout where one of the suspects was arrested. The arrested one led the police to his colleagues after which they were subsequently arrested.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime claiming to have believed that the police were no longer working, hence crimes could be perpetrated at anytime, but were surprised when police came after them.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state CIID. The CP also warned criminals who have the erroneous belief that the police had been subdued to be careful, warning that they would meet their Waterloo in no distant time.

MEANWHILE, an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun State yesterday sentenced a 34-year-old man, Oyedokun Tunde, to 12 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The magistrate, Mrs. Mary Awodele, who found the defendant guilty of two count charges of assault and rape, ordered his remand at Ilesa Correctional facility.

The defendant, who had no legal representation pleaded guilty to the offences. Awodele consequently sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment without any option of fine. He was first arraigned on June 25, 2019 and had then pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in April 2019 at No. 5, Balogun Street, Omigbale area of Osogbo. Fagboyinbo had alleged that the defendant assaulted and raped the 13-year old victim on three occasions after he lured her into his apartment.

“He forced the girl into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her on three different occasions. He impregnated the girl who was later delivered of a baby that died soon after. ”

He said the offences contravened Sections 218 and 222 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.



IN Delta State, a young man was publicly flogged for raping a young girl at Ekpan community, in Uvwie Local Government Area. It was gathered that the man was caught in the act on Monday, December 7.

The suspect, identified simply as Erumu, is an outgoing youth central executive of Ekpan Development Committee and an aspiring Vice President.The community president, Stephen Akemu, a.k.a Astone, who confirmed the incident, said Erumu had been automatically disqualified from contesting in the coming election. He also ordered the flogging of the suspect to serve as a deterrent to others.