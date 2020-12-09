Thugs on Tuesday attacked the palace of the traditional ruler of Ode in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Sunday Boboye, over a boundary dispute between the community and its neighbour, Isinigbo.

The thugs according to sources in the area allegedly burnt some parts of the palace around 12:30 a. m. on Tuesday morning.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, caused disquiet in the community as the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air.

The police and the affected monarch also confirmed the incident. Speaking with Punch newspaper, the monarch said he was being targeted.

“I want the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to order an investigation into this matter. This is a clear case of arson, intimidation, and attempts to kill me and wipe out my family,” he said.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to our correspondent

“We got a call from the palace that some hoodlums came to attack the palace and we immediately sent our men to the community to restore normalcy.

“We have also started an investigation into the matter to unravel the perpetrators.”

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that this is the second time the monarch’s palace will be attacked in one week. A similar incident reportedly took place last week.

Ode and Isinigbo communities have been at loggerheads for months over their boundary.