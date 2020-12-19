Olushola Victor

TWO months ago, Izime ThankGod, aka Tiago, was just an ordinary Port Harcourt boy who was looking for a breakthrough as an entertainer. But his story has changed after he emerged winner of the recent edition of Face of Images Season 4.

As winner of the TV reality show, Game of Throne’s edition, ThankGod took home a car, cash price and other incentives.

Describing himself as an entertainer, he admitted to Social Circuit that his experience in the house was tough as the reality show was highly competitive.

He said: “In the house, you had to be at alert because you don’t know what next could hit you. The experience was tough but I thank God. One of the things that gave me victory was campaigning as I made sure I reached out to all my friends and top bloggers in Port Harcourt. Also, my campaign manager was literally going from place to place to tell people to vote for me.”

According to him, he dances, acts and does comedy. For singing, he said it was an idea he was yet to try out.

“I believe I can fit into any aspect of entertainment. The show has brought me out and people have been reaching out. For now, I will be shuttling between Lagos and Port Harcourt. My life before the show was ordinary but not anymore and I am determined to use the platform given to me by Face of Images,” he stated.

Khaos Umaru, who emerged second, said he would have loved to win the grand prize but was still happy for Thankgod, who had become his good friend. He also admitted that he developed something strong for a lady in the house, adding that he was not sure what it would lead to in the real world.