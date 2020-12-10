Tiffany Haddish | Billboard

Grammy-nominated comedian Tiffany Haddish has explained why she turned down the opportunity to host the Grammys pre-telecast premiere ceremony next year.

The actress cum author disclosed in a chat with Variety that she had to reject the offer after she realised that she would have to pay her own way.

Expenses for her hair, makeup, wardrobe and making her way down to the venue would have to come out of her pocket.

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” Haddish told Variety. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

She added:

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” Haddish continued. “And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay. This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

Haddish is up for her second Grammy nomination this year after snagging a nomination for Best Comedy Album for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah.

The star received her first nomination last year for Best Spoken Word Album for The Last Black Unicorn.

Speaking about Haddish turning down the offer to host the event, a representative for the Recording Academy told Variety that the Academy is a not-for-profit organization and all hosts, presenters, and performers have traditionally performed gratis.

The rep added that Haddish’s refusal would not have any impact on her future Grammy nominations or awards.

The Recording Academy in 2014 announced the official name of the annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony. Formerly referred to as the GRAMMY Awards Pre-Telecast Ceremony.

Last year’s show was hosted by Imogen Heap. The Recording Academy hands out about 70 awards during the three-hour pre-telecast premiere ceremony live stream.